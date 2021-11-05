Morning Digest | Delhi gasps for air as cracker ban goes up in smoke; BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on Deepavali, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Personnel of the border security force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and Deepavali wishes on the international border in Gujarat and Barmer in neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday, according to the BSF.

Senior West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away in Kolkata on November 4. He was undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among those who visited SSKM Hospital after the Trinamool Congress leader breathed his last. "He was likely to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. He suffered cardiac arrest and passed away," Ms. Banerjee said. She described Mr. Mukherjee death as a "great loss".

Even if the world limits warming to 1.5°C, many climate risks remain and will be irreversible, a latest UNEP report released on November 4 said, while warning that the gap between costs of adaptation and the current financial flow is widening.

Skies over Delhi hung heavy with smoke and its air quality inched towards “severe” category on Deepavali night as people burst firecrackers in a blatant disregard to the government’s ban against it.

The situation was aggravated further as the festivities were coincided with seasonal farm fires, fumes from which invade the city around winter. People from several parts of the city and its suburbs complained of itchy throat and watery eyes, as a layer of smog, the first episode this season, enveloped the environment.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review of the rising COVID-19 case numbers and weekly positivity rates, and enhance testing.

Portugal’s president announced on Thursday that he is dissolving Parliament and calling a snap election for January 30, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on the country’s spending plans.

Torrential rains triggered flash floods on Indonesia's main island of Java on November 4 that left at least 11 people missing, officials said.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks and inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It said 15 people were swept away and four were later rescued.

China is sharply increasing its nuclear arsenal and could have up to 700 deliverable warheads by 2027 and at least 1,000 by 2030, as the Communist giant aims to surpass U.S. global power by the middle of the 21st century, the Pentagon has warned in a new report.

Domestic equity benchmarks mustered smart gains on November 4 as investors built up fresh positions in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2078.

Reversing its two-session sliding streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 295.70 points or 0.49% to close at 60,067.62. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 87.60 points, or 0.49% , to finish at 17,916.80.

Australia hammered Bangladesh by eight wickets and 13.4 overs to spare in the Super 12 clash in Dubai. After Adam Zampa and Australian pacers bundled Bangladesh out for 73 in just 15 overs, David Warner (18 of 14), Aaron Finch (40 of 20) and Mitchell Marsh (16 of 5) saw Australia home in just 6.2 overs.

Defending champions West Indies were eliminated from the semi-final race in the T20 World Cup after a 20-run loss to Sri Lanka here on Thursday as their ageing stars failed to recreate the magic of the past. Going into the game with two losses in three games, the West Indies were always up against it and Sri Lanka out-batted them by amassing 189 for three on a good batting surface.