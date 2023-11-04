Morning Digest | At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks Nepal; ED probing alleged payment to Chhattisgarh CM by Mahadev app promoters, and more

November 04, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST

Probing alleged payment of ₹508 cr. to Baghel by Mahadev app promoters: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it was probing an alleged payment of about ₹508 crore by the Mahadev betting app promoters, who are facing serious criminal charges, to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over a period of time. The ED’s statement came a day after the agency conducted searches in the poll-bound State and intercepted ₹5.39 crore, following a tip-off that a large amount of cash was being moved at the instance of the app promoters in relation to the Assembly polls on November 7 and 17.

Modi, Sunak Speak on West Asia, trade deal during call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Palestine during a phone call on Friday. The two Prime Ministers also talked about the on-going India-U.K. trade deal negotiations. On West Asia, Mr. Modi said that he and Mr. Sunak agreed “ that there is no place for terror and violence”.

At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 128 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages. Officials said early Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.

SC calls women’s reservation law a ‘very good step‘, but reluctant to step in for its implementation before LS polls

The Supreme Court on November 3 termed a constitutional amendment reserving one-third of the seats in Parliament, State legislatures, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly for women as a “very good step” towards attaining gender parity in politics, but voiced doubts about stepping in to ensure the implementation of the quota law before the general election in 2024.

RBI wins businessline Changemaker of the Year award; Amul is crowned Iconic Changemaker

In a glittering ceremony that featured humour-packed moments, a virtuoso violin recital, and a scintillating hula hoop dance performance, Power Minister R.K. Singh presented businessline’s Changemaker of the Year award to the Reserve Bank of India for steering the country through the turbulent period of the pandemic. The ‘utterly butterly’ beloved brand, Amul, was crowned Iconic Changemaker of the Year.

India will collaborate with Sri Lanka on debt treatment: Nirmala Sitharaman

India will continue collaborating with Sri Lanka on debt treatment while the island nation attempts to emerge out of last year’s grave economic crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Sri Lanka must bring its major creditors including China, India, and Japan, on board for a debt treatment plan agreeable to all, in order to unlock the second tranche of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Seven years after it was first announced, India to open new consulate in Seattle

Seven years after the government had first announced plans to open its sixth consulate in the U.S. city of Seattle , home to many big technology companies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed its first Consul-General in Seattle. The envoy, Joint Secretary Prakash Gupta, is MEA’s point-person for all multilateral coordination on United Nations issues. He had earlier served in India’s permanent mission at the UN.

Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs NED | India game was the turning point: Jonathan Trott

The Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook pointed out a self-destructive streak of run outs – the Dutch side lost four of its top-order batters in that fashion — as a major reason for his side’s seven-wicket defeat against Afghanistan on Thursday.

India lose 3-6 to Germany in Sultan of Johor Cup semifinal

Three-time champions India failed to defend their Sultan of Johor Cup junior hockey title, losing 3-6 to world no.2 Germany in the semifinal here on Friday. Christian Franz (16th minute), Nikas Berendts (29th, 45th), Peer Hinrichs (43rd, 48th), and Sperling Florian (49th) found the back of the net for the Germans, who produced a dominating display.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader taunts Israel, U.S. in first speech since Israel-Hamas war

Celebratory gunshots rang out over Beirut as thousands packed into a square in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital on Friday to watch a televised speech by Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Lebanese Hezbollah group. Nasrallah taunted Israel in his remarks, which were broadcast via a video-link. It was his first address to supporters since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, sparked by the Palestinian militants’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel.