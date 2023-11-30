November 30, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST

U.S. blames Indian official for ‘plot’ against Khalistani separatist

U.S. Department of Justice indictment claims a senior Indian intelligence official masterminded assassination plot against Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun; MEA says a high-level probe panel will probe the issue.

Telangana goes to polls in toughest election since formation in 2014

In what may be the toughest battle that Telangana will see since its formation in 2014, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress are locked in a keen contest for which elections will be held on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centre and Manipur ink deal with banned Meitei insurgent body

The Union and Manipur governments have signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a banned Meitei extremist organisation which is also the oldest armed group based in the Manipur valley, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

First heavy showers of Northeast monsoon leave parts of Chennai flooded

As heavy rain lashed the city and its suburbs on Wednesday evening, many roads were flooded in localities such as T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Valluvar Kottam, and Nungambakkam. Power supply and street lights were switched off in some areas.

Government lists four J&K Bills, criminal law legislation in winter session of Parliament

The Union government has listed the four Bills related to Jammu & Kashmir, including one pertaining to the reservation of Assembly seats for “Kashmiri migrants”, to be taken up for discussion in the winter session of Parliament commencing on December 4.

Major oil and gas firms have pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050: COP28 chief

Several oil and gas companies have committed to become net zero — or carbon neutral — by 2050, the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber said at a press briefing on Wednesday ahead of the two week-long United Nations Climate Summit that begins on Thursday.

Hamas frees more hostages as Gaza truce expiry looms

A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. International mediators are working to extend a cease-fire that’s just a few hours from expiring. Israel has agreed to extend the truce by one day for every 10 militant-held hostages who are freed. But in a sign of the challenges facing negotiators, a Hamas source said the Palestinian militant group was not satisfied with Israel’s proposals for another extension.

Unemployment rate in urban areas has come down: survey

The unemployment rate in urban areas of the country decreased from 7.2% in July-September, 2022 to 6.6% in July–September 2023 according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

Rajya Sabha members asked not to publicise notices until admitted

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha secretariat has issued detailed instructions to members reiterating Parliamentary customs, conventions and etiquette. It urged them to maintain decorum and also directed them not to publicise their notices to raise important issues till they are admitted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Conspiracy under PMLA stands only if listed crime involved: Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on November 29 clarified that a person will be booked for criminal conspiracy under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) only if the intrigue was hatched to commit a crime specifically listed in the Schedule of the Act.

Kharge best suited to lead Congress in battle for India’s soul, says Sonia

At the launch of a book to commemorate Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s 50 years in electoral politics, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on November 29 declared him “best suited to lead the Congress in this historic battle for India’s soul”. At the event, several Opposition leaders also urged the Congress chief to adopt a proactive approach to give renewed momentum to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Cabinet approves ₹24,104 crore outlay for development mission for particularly vulnerable tribal groups

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a special development mission for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) with a total outlay of over ₹24,104 crore over a three-year period, of which ₹15,336 crore will be funded by the Central government and ₹8,768 crore will be borne by the respective State governments, according to an official statement.

Sri Lanka reaches agreement with India, Paris Club on debt treatment

Sri Lanka has reached an “agreement in principle” with India and the Paris Club group of creditors including Japan, on a debt treatment plan that will help the crisis-hit island nation tap the next tranche of the International Monetary Fund’s nearly-$3 billion recovery package.