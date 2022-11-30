Morning Digest | Govt. not liable to compensate for COVID-19 vaccine deaths, Centre tells SC; Saurashtra, Kutch go to polls on Dec 1, and more

November 30, 2022 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

Government not liable to compensate for COVID-19 vaccine deaths: Centre tells SC

The government cannot be held liable to pay compensation for deaths due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

“Holding the state directly liable to provide compensation under the narrow scope of strict liability for extremely rare deaths occurring due to AEFIs (adverse events following immunization) from the use of vaccines may not be legally sustainable,” the affidavit said.

Jallikattu case | What right do you want to protect, Supreme Court asks petitioners

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked activists what they found wrong in Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu law when it protects animals from “unnecessary pain” and sought to preserve the “culture and traditions” of the people in the State.

Gujarat elections | Phase 1 campaign ends; Saurashtra and Kutch go to the polls on Dec 1

Campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election to be held on December 1 ended on Tuesday evening. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats in 19 districts in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

Beijing moves to defuse protests with carrot-and-stick policy

China’s government on November 29 said it would launch a new push to vaccinate the elderly—a key step that would enable an eventual easing of the unpopular “zero-COVID” policy—while also pledging to crack down on activities that “disrupt social order”.

India, Bangladesh establish contact as more Kuki-Chin refugees are expected to enter Mizoram

Ten days after the first batch of over 270 Kuki-Chin refugees crossed over to India fearing an attack from Bangladesh security forces, government officials estimate that 150 more refugees are expected to seek shelter in Mizoram in the next few days. A source said India and Bangladesh are aware of the unique seriousness of the issue and are in contact with each other.

AIIMS services remain disrupted for seventh straight day

The services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital were carried out manually for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday after the hospital last week said its server might have been subjected to a ransomware attack.

Telangana gets recovery notice for taking up works not allowed under MGNREGS

The Union Rural Development Ministry has served a notice on the Telangana government asking it to return ₹151.9 crore spent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) on construction of fish/grain drying platforms, which is not permitted under the scheme.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Rashford double downs Wales and sends England into last 16

Marcus Rashford’s second-half double propelled England to a 3-0 win over neighbours Wales on Tuesday that sent them into the World Cup last 16 as Group B winners and ended Welsh hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

EC to hear Shiv Sena factions’ dispute over name, symbol on Dec 12

The Election Commission of India (EC), in an order on Tuesday, fixed December 12 as the date for the first hearing in the dispute over the name and bow and arrow symbol of the two warring Shiv Sena factions.

Rahul Gandhi’s long march is testing who will stay the course and how far

The Narmada rippled calmly as chants invoking her blessings wafted through the nippy morning air and hundreds of people led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi crossed the Mortakka bridge to enter heartland India on Saturday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Christian Pulisic goal advances US with 1-0 win over Iran

Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute and the U.S. men’s national team held on in a must-win match to defeat Iran 1-0 in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16.

The U.S. plays Group A winner The Netherlands on Saturday. Group B winner England plays Group A runner-up Senegal on Sunday.