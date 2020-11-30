Morning Digest: China hydropower company plans first downstream dam on Brahmaputra, farmers refuse to leave Delhi-Haryana border, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Rana, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 2008 terror attack case, is currently lodged in a Los Angeles prison and awaits extradition to India.

The Punjab and Haryana farmers unions held an internal consultation on Sunday morning, and decided they would stay put at the Singhu and Tikri border crossing points. They vowed not to allow any political party on their protest stage, to defuse allegations of vested interests driving the campaign.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday that it has not seized human rights activist Father Stan Swamy’s straw and sipper, and dismissed the reports as “false, incorrect and mischievous”.

India on Sunday ‘strongly’ rejected the criticism of its Kashmir policy by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs hinted at Pakistan and said the OIC is being used by that country for its campaign against India.

After a ‘Covishield’ vaccine volunteer sued the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Oxford Group over ‘adverse reaction’ during the vaccine trial, the SII on Sunday denied the allegations and dubbed them “malicious” and “misconceived”. The SII said it would seek damages in excess of ₹100 crore and would defend such malicious claims.

Colombo-based sources told The Hindu that the meeting was held at India House, official residence of the Indian High Commissioner, and lasted about 30 minutes. Asked about the development, Mr. Sampanthan confirmed that the meeting took place.

Disturbing new research published in Diabetologia (journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes) shows that more than half of men (55%) and some two thirds (65%) of women aged 20 years in India will likely develop diabetes, with most of those cases (around 95%) likely to be type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Joe Biden plans to name Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, as director of the Office of Management and Budget. As head of the OMB, Ms. Tanden would be responsible for preparing Mr. Biden’s budget submission and would command several hundred budget analysts, economists and policy advisers with deep knowledge of the inner workings of the government.

A report in the Chinese media said the State-owned hydropower company POWERCHINA had last month signed “a strategic cooperation agreement” with the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) government to “implement hydropower exploitation in the downstream of the Yarlung Zangbo River” as part of the new Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka's capital where an inmate was killed and three wounded while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, police said. Sunday's clashes were the culmination of weeks of unrest in several prisons across the country as the number of COVID-19 cases within Sri Lankan jails exceeded 1,000 by Saturday. Two inmates have died of the virus.

Diego Maradona’s doctor was on November 29 being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentine legend suffered a fatal heart attack, the Argentine news agency Telam reported.

Chennaiyin FC was left to rue a missed penalty as it was held to a goalless draw by Kerala Blasters in an evenly fought contest at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.