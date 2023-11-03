Morning digest | India dismantles Sri Lanka to book World Cup semifinal spot; weapons, ammo, police vehicles looted in Imphal mob attack, and more

November 03, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

India dismantles Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot at Cricket World Cup with 302-run win

India became the first team to secure a semifinal spot at the Cricket World Cup after Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar opening spell to help the hosts dismantle Sri Lanka for a 302-run win on November 2.

Siraj took three wickets for nought in the first seven balls as Sri Lanka lost its first four wickets for just three runs within 19 deliveries.

Decoding the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee’s probe against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

The story so far: The controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over charges of cash-for-query has snowballed into a political storm, with the parliamentary ethics committee examining the allegations levelled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey against her.

The matter surfaced earlier this month after Mr. Dubey accused the West Bengal MP of accepting cash and favours for asking questions in Parliament at the behest of a businessman. The Speaker in turn referred the matter to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee for an investigation and report. The panel has since recorded statements of the BJP MP and another complainant, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. Ms. Moitra, meanwhile, has dismissed “false, malicious and defamatory accusations” against her, and is expected to appear before the committee on November 2.

Not much progress in INDIA bloc, Congress more interested in State polls: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday blamed the Congress Party for the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) losing steam as. “The Congress party seemed to be more interested in assembly elections in the five States,” he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe over Mr. Kumar’s statement and said the INDIA bloc has been a tukde-tukde (fragmented) alliance bereft of any “vision or mission”.

‘A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war

More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. They were hit by airstrikes, smashed by misfired rockets, burned by blasts and crushed by buildings, and among them were newborns and toddlers, avid readers, aspiring journalists and boys who thought they’d be safe in a church.

U.S.’ Antony Blinken and Llyod Austin to travel to India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin would be travelling to India for the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi this month, the State Department has said.

Bhutan King to visit India amid fresh momentum in China boundary talks

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will begin an eight-day visit to India on Friday, a trip that comes amid renewed push by Bhutan and China for an early settlement of their lingering boundary dispute.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the “exemplary” partnership.

Fresh restrictions kick in as air quality turns ‘severe’

As the overall air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category in the national capital for the first time this season on Thursday, a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring some essential projects, was declared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR with “immediate effect”.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 3 and 4 in view of rising pollution.

Karnataka steps up surveillance after detection of Zika virus in mosquito pool in Chickballapur

Karnataka has stepped up surveillance after a mosquito pool in Chickballapur was found to be positive for Zika virus, a vector-borne flavivirus transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

Mosquito samples collected from Thalakayalbetta village in the jurisdiction of Dibburahalli Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chickballapur during routine surveillance were found to be carrying the Zika virus, according to the molecular virology laboratory report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) State unit in Bengaluru. The samples tested positive on October 18, and since then, intensive preventive measures have been taken up to check the spread of the disease.

Fifth edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Changemakers Awards will be held today

The fifth edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Changemaker Awards, which celebrates individuals and organisations that have brought change in society, will be held in New Delhi on November 3.

R.K. Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy will give away the awards to the winners. The awards will be given across six categories: Social Transformation; Digital Transformation; Financial Transformation; Young Changemaker; Iconic Changemaker; and Changemaker of the Year.

Weapons, ammo, police vehicles looted in Imphal mob attack

Around 700 armed miscreants attempted to storm a police camp, and snatched eight sophisticated weapons, over 600 rounds of ammunition, and over half a dozen vehicles from multiple police locations in Imphal on Wednesday evening, according to details accessed by The Hindu.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured as they tried to stop the miscreants from looting weapons at the 1st Manipur Reserve Battalion camp. A police source said that three of the eight looted weapons, including AK-47 rifles, have been recovered and that raids are continuing to arrest the accused persons.