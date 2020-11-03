Morning Digest: Voting for Bihar Assembly elections phase 2 begins, 2 dead in Vienna terror attack, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The crucial second phase of Bihar poll for 94 seats across 17 districts of the state began on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Huge deployment of security forces are on each polling booths. Election will end at 6 pm due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna before a coronavirus lockdown early on Tuesday in a terror attack that left at least two dead - including one of the attackers - and 15 wounded, authorities said.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell speaks to Narayan Lakshman about a range of cooperative initiatives on the anvil. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell took charge a month before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in India, yet his time here has seen a steady uptick in the momentum of bilateral cooperation including a Prime Ministerial summit in June and, more recently, Australia’s inclusion in the Malabar naval exercises. He speaks to Narayan Lakshman about a range of cooperative initiatives on the anvil.

Violin maestro T.N. Krishnan, whose playing represented the pristine beauty of Carnatic ragas, died here on Monday. He entered the music world as a child prodigy and performed till his last days. He was 92, and is survived by wife Kamala, son Sriram Krishnan and daughter Viji Krishnan, who often accompanied their father.

U.S. President Donald Trump will hunt for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the final day of campaigning in their race for the White House.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed three Bills to stop the applicability of the Centre’s new agriculture sector laws in the State through the amendments that make the Central Acts ineffective in certain respects.

With campaigning for phase two of the Bihar Assembly election ending on Sunday evening, setting the stage for polling on Tuesday, the Congress upped its social media game — the party has launched a video game to engage with young and first-time voters.

The Congress on Monday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the farm laws and rising prices, with senior party leaders raising the issue on social media and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra describing inflation as a ‘Diwali gift’ from the government.

Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal on Monday declined consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Principal Adviser Ajeya Kallam.

In an ambitious plan to tackle Delhi’s persisting pollution problem and attracting IT and related businesses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday no manufacturing units will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and these zones would be available only to services and hi-tech industries.

“In space, we always talk about firsts,” space technologist Stewart Bain muses. “Skylark would be the first dedicated satellite constellation looking at managing the situation in space such as congestion, threats of collisions, and addressing space traffic management.”

Ajinkya Rahane (60, 46b, 5x4, 1x6) and Shikhar Dhawan (54, 41b, 6x4) returned to form and helped Delhi Capitals seal second spot at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.