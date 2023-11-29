November 29, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

Tunnel ordeal ends, all 41 trapped workers rescued

With 41 workers walking out of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi on Tuesday evening, their 17-day ordeal in the dark under-construction passage that started early in the morning of November 12, the day of Deepavali, finally came to an end, spelling success for one of the most challenging and dangerous rescue operations taken up in India.

Supreme Court panel submits report on Manipur victims

Of the 166 civilians killed in the Manipur violence, 98 have been identified as members of the Kuki-Zo community while 67 hailed from the Meitei community, revealed information provided by the Manipur government to a Supreme Court appointed committee. In addition, one woman was from the Naga community. In all, nineteen women from both communities (Kuki-Zo and Meitei) were killed in the ethnic violence till October 7.

Silkyara tunnel rescue | After swinging between hope and despair, relatives of workers breathe easy

“I won’t send him here [Silkyara] ever again, no matter what,” said Romen Narajari, brother of Ram Poshak Narajari who is one among the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel after a collapse that took place on November 12, on the day of Deepavali. After multiple efforts, all the 41 workers were rescued on Tuesday.

More Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners exchanged on fifth day of temporary cease-fire

The latest swap of Hamas militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel took place Tuesday evening as part of an ongoing cease-fire agreement between the warring sides. Ten Israeli hostages — nine women and a 17-year-old girl — as well as two Thais were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and were back in Israeli territory, the military said. About an hour later, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Rajya Sabha privileges committee to call Opposition MPs against whom there are complaints

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha that met on November 28 to deliberate on the pending complaints against Opposition MPs – AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, Trinamool’s Derek O’ Brien and Congress’s Jairam Ramesh – has decided to call them to present their defence in person, though according to sources, no date was fixed for their deposition. Mr. Singh is in judicial custody for over a month now after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

Rat-hole miners’ talent, experience come in handy in rescue of 41 trapped workers at Silkyara

Rat-hole mining may be illegal but the talent and experience of rat-hole miners were used in the rescue operation to save the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, a National Disaster Management Authority member said on Tuesday. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt. Gen. (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said that rat-hole miners did a phenomenal job by digging 10 metres in less than 24 hours.

Congress delegation meets Election Commission, reiterates complaint against PM Modi, Amit Shah

A Congress delegation on November 28 met the Election Commission (EC) to complain about three major issues, including reiterating one of its earlier complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Silkyara rescue operation is multi-agency effort co-ordinated by PMO, says NDMA member

Multiple Ministries, public-sector undertakings, and defence agencies pooled in expertise, personnel and equipment under the oversight of the Prime Minister’s Office for the Silkyara rescue operations.

No activity in INDIA bloc, even as sub-groups coalesce

It has been nearly three months since the last meeting of the INDIA bloc — the overarching anti-BJP pre-poll coalition. In its period of inactivity, the Congress’s consistent supporter and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stood alongside the Congress’s persistent critic and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while unveiling former Prime Minister V.P. Singh’s statue in Chennai’s Presidency College on Monday, posturing that the bloc need not necessarily run along the hub-spoke model with the Congress sitting as the central pivot.

New protocol for Anganwadi workers to track children with disabilities

The Union Women and Child Development Ministry on Tuesday launched a special protocol for Anganwadi workers which will help them track and help children with disabilities in the 0-6 years age group. As part of the new protocol, Anganwadi workers will be provided with training that will help them spread awareness on the issue.

Gujarat court acquits Jignesh Mevani, six others in a 2016 case

A local court in Gujarat on Tuesday acquitted Congress legislator and prominent Scheduled Castes (SC) activist Jignesh Mevani and six others in a 2016 case registered against them for unlawful assembly and rioting.

Nursing courses only for women?: Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt. stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Delhi government to respond to a plea challenging a rule that allows only female candidates to apply for admission to B.Sc (Honours) Nursing courses offered by AIIMS, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Delhi University.

Centre wants to extend Delhi Chief Secretary tenure for a ‘limited time

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Centre 24 hours to justify its “unilateral” decision to extend the tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar while asking if the Union was “stuck with just one IAS officer”. Mr. Kumar is retiring on November 30. The Centre wants to extend his tenure for a “limited time” while the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, on the other hand, wants a fresh face as there was a “absolute breach of communication, trust and faith of any kind between the Chief Secretary and the Delhi government”.

IFFI: Michael Douglas awarded Satyajit Ray lifetime achievement award

Cinema is one of the few mediums with the power to unite people, Hollywood star Michael Douglas said after receiving the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Tuesday.

IND vs AUS third T20I | Maxwell’s big show eclipses Gaikwad’s ton, helps Australia stay in the hunt

The Australian all-rounder played a blinder to give his team a stunning last-ball victory, by five wickets, in the third T20I at the ACA Stadium on Tuesday night. The win ensured the series was alive, as India’s lead was reduced to 2-1 with two matches remaining.

