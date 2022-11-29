Morning Digest | Centre asks SC to reconsider 20 names recommended for High Court judges; NIA court awards life term to five JeM terrorists, and more

November 29, 2022 07:30 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

Govt. asks SC to reconsider 20 names recommended for High Court judges

The government has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider 20 names recommended for appointment as High Court judges, including that of advocate Saurabh Kirpal.

‘Unhappiness’ over NJAC behind govt delay on Collegium recommendations: SC

The Supreme Court on November 28 linked the bitter failure of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) to the government’s willingness to “cross some Rubicons” and take on the judiciary by delaying Collegium recommendations.

SC reserves order on CBI appeals challenging bail to Nambi Narayanan case accused

The Supreme Court on November 28, 2022 reserved for orders a series of appeals filed by the CBI challenging anticipatory bail granted to former police officers accused of being part of a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in an espionage case in 1994.

Gujarat Assembly polls | Campaigning at its peak as State plays host to top leaders

With Gujarat set to face the first round of polling on December 1, the State is home to some intensified campaigning, playing host to top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

All-party meeting fails to break Vizhinjam impasse

A day after the violent protest against the police at Vizhinjam, an all-party meeting convened by the Kerala government on November 28, 2022 to restore peace at the project site of the ₹7,500-crore Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram, failed to break the logjam and ended inconclusively with no concrete measure being announced after the meeting.

All the political parties, except the Opposition MLA M Vincent at the Kovalam constituency where the port work is under way, stood in favour of resuming the work on the seaport project.

NIA court awards life term to five JeM terrorists

A special NIA court in Delhi on November 28, 2022 awarded life imprisonment to five terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for recruiting and training youths for terror activities across the country.

Gehlot, Pilot are assets for the Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Breaking his silence on the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi described both leaders as “assets to the party”.

Casemiro stuns Switzerland 1-0, sends Brazil into last 16

Doha’s Stadium 974 thrummed to the samba beat on Monday night as Brazilian fans brought Latin American swagger to this patch of Qatar and Casemiro fired Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup finals with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

Right to religion does not include right to convert: MHA to SC

The right to religion does not include the right to convert other people to a particular religion, especially through fraud, deception, coercion, allurement and other means, the Home Ministry told the Supreme Court on Monday.

Defence Ministers of India, France discuss defence industrial cooperation

India and France on Monday discussed defence industrial cooperation with a focus on ‘Make in India’ as well as means to strengthen maritime cooperation and increase the scope and complexity of bilateral exercises. This was discussed during the 4th India-France annual defence dialogue chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his visiting French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu.

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 intranasal vaccine gets CDSCO nod

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) has received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approval under restricted use in emergency situation for ages 18 and above for heterologous booster doses.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0

Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored yet another goal at the World Cup. Not this time.

Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.