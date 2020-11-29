Morning Digest: Farmers refuse to leave Delhi-Haryana border, ‘Covishield’ vaccine volunteer sues over ‘adverse reaction’, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

At the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, on Saturday, scores of farmers who have gathered to protest against the newly enacted farm laws, said that they had decided to stay put and not move to the Burari ground, in order to ensure their movement does not die down.

The Home Minister's statement is the highest official response to the protesters so far, and the first to offer negotiations before the scheduled talks with Punjab unions on December 3.

A 40-year-old volunteer for ‘Covishield’, the candidate vaccine being tested by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has sued the company for ₹5 crore, alleging that the vaccine triggered an adverse reaction, which includes neurological impairment and an inability to get back to the life before being inoculated.

Kashmir is not new to winter woes, but this year’s unprecedented and unscheduled electricity cuts have left hundreds of oxygen-dependent COVID-19 patients on edge.

The meeting which will be chaired by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, in place of the PM. “It will be the first time that a Summit-level Meeting will be held under India’s Chairmanship, since it gained full membership of the organization in 2017,” a statement by the MEA read.

The actor has called a meeting of Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers on November 30 at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. A district secretary said Rajini Makkal Mandram members were expecting the actor to make a clear statement and they would stand by him.

J&K’s maiden elections for the District Development Councils (DDC), also the first electoral exercise since the abrogation of the special status last year, recorded a peaceful 52% voting on Saturday, despite the cold weather and a snow cover in many constituencies.

This package looks at articles based on data that look at: why farmers from Punjab/Haryana have been at the forefront of the opposition to the Farm Bills; how many farmers sell at the mandis across the country; procurement and MSP selling across States among other issues.

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City hammered Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on November 28, the fourth straight time Pep Guardiola's side have beaten the Clarets at home by that scoreline.pu

For the next four years, Anthony Blinken will, if confirmed by the Senate, lead the State Department and attempt to give shape to Mr. Biden’s ‘America is Back’ vision.

How did a country of 1.4 billion people, where the COVID-19 pandemic first began in the city of Wuhan in December, manage to suppress local outbreaks and return to some form of normalcy by the summer, barring a few small clusters that have been quickly extinguished?