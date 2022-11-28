Morning Digest | China’s anti-lockdown protests spread to dozens of campuses; Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain, and more

November 28, 2022 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

China’s anti-lockdown protests spread to dozens of campuses

Protests in China against the government’s harsh COVID-19 lockdown measures continued to intensify over the weekend, spreading to dozens of university campuses around the country in an unprecedented challenge to the Communist Party on a scale unseen in decades.

Congress views terrorism from prism of vote bank, says PM Modi

After playing the ‘son of the soil’ card and slamming Congress leaders for “calling names”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress party again over terrorism and said the party “goes soft on terrorism to save its vote bank”.

Campaigning in his home State Gujarat ahead of voting for the Assembly polls, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of targeting him during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government instead of targeting terrorists who had “struck at will” when the party was in power at Centre.

India’s invitation for G20 shows growing importance of Bangladesh economy: Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam

Out of all of India’s neighbours, the Indian government has invited only Bangladesh as one of 10 guest countries during its Presidency of the G20 beginning on December 1. Ties are likely to strengthen as a result of the invitation, which comes amidst a number of energy and connectivity projects between the two countries, says Bangladesh’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam, who spoke to The Hindu about plans to source energy needs from Russia also, for the first time, and a possible strain in ties with the West.

Australia, Maldives officials did not attend China’s Indian Ocean meet

Australia and Maldives said on Sunday they did not participate in the recently held Indian Ocean Region Forum convened by China, which the organisers had claimed brought together representatives from 19 countries in the region, except for India.

Ahead of Delhi civic polls, a battle of perception between AAP and BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal set the template for his party’s civic poll campaign when, during his visit to the Ghazipur landfill on October 27, he said, “This is not a mountain of garbage, this is a mountain of their evil deeds; this is a mountain of their [BJP’s] corruption.”

Punjab govt staff edgy over old pension scheme restoration

With the Punjab government yet to notify the detailed scheme and the Standard Operating Procedures surrounding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the anxiousness among the State employees is only growing even as experts feel that going back to the OPS will have financial implications in the long run.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Croatia show quality to dispatch Canada 4-1

Alphonso Davies netted Canada’s first goal at a men’s World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.

Tharoor’s presidential run has made him a claimant to Congress high table

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s recent hectic five-day Malabar tour that has got the Congress’ Kerala leadership hot under the collar is intricately connected to the party’s Delhi intrigues and the events that followed his unsuccessful run in the party’s presidential election.

Gujarat elections | Kutiyana’s muscleman MLA fights to retain his stronghold

‘Kaam boleche’ (work speaks) blares the loudspeaker atop an SUV as it leads the motorcade of strongman and two-time lawmaker, Kandhal Jadeja, into Teri village of Porbandar district.

Nagaland group to raise its bifurcation bid with Amit Shah

Leaders of a group representing six districts seeking to break away from Nagaland are scheduled to discuss its Statehood demand with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on December 3.

India’s G20 presidency opportunity to focus on global good: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 said that assuming the G20 presidency was a huge opportunity for India and that the country must utilise it by focusing on global good. He said this during his monthly radio broadcast, “Mann Ki Baat”.

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. Speaking on the topic further, Prime Minister Modi said that India was capable of providing solutions to the varied challenges being faced globally.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain

Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday at the World Cup.

The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The four-time champions were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia.