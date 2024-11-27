Netanyahu’s office says his Cabinet has approved ceasefire deal with Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, clearing the way for the truce to take effect. Netanyahu’s office said the plan was approved by a 10-1 margin. The late-night vote came shortly before President Joe Biden was expected to announce details of the deal in Washington. The ceasefire will begin at 4:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), Mr. Biden said, speaking at the White House after Mr. Netanyahu’s office announced his Ministers had approved the deal.

Bajrang Punia suspended for four years for violation of anti-doping code

The National Anti-Doping Agency suspended Bajrang Punia for four years for his refusal to provide his sample for dope test on March 10 during selection trials for the national team. The suspension means that Punia will not be able to return to competitive wrestling and apply for a coaching job abroad if he aspires to. He joined Congress along with fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat and was given charge of All India Kisan Congress, had challenged the charge on July 11, 2024, in a written submission following which hearings were held on September 20 and October 4.

Worker and farmer unions urge President Murmu to intervene, submit 12-point charter of demands

The Central Trade Unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of about 500 farmers’ outfits, held nationwide protests to demand legalised minimum support prices and the scrapping of the four Labour Codes. The protesters submitted a 12-point charter of demands to President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention to fulfil the promises made to peasants and workers by the Union government.

Assam tribal council to send Kuki migrants back to Manipur

A tribal council in Assam has decided to send back more than 1,000 Kuki-Zo people who came from ethnic violence-scarred Manipur. Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), said the Karbi Anglong district has no space for the “newly arrived migrants”, indicating they settled down after the ethnic clashes between the non-tribal Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zo people broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

West Bengal BJP urges Bangladesh government to release arrested Hindu monk

Demanding the release of the Hindu monk arrested in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held protests outside the State Assembly and announced that party MLAs would lay siege outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Australia’s House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media

Australia’s House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban children younger than 16 years old from social media, leaving it to the Senate to finalize the world-first law. The major parties backed the bill that would make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to prevent young children from holding accounts.

Lawyer killed in clash between police, followers of Hindu leader in Bangladesh

A lawyer was killed during clashes between the security personnel and followers of a Hindu community leader, who was denied bail and sent to jail by a court in the port city of Chattogram in Bangladesh, police said. Police said that assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam, who is in his early 30s, was critically wounded and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Judge grants dismissal of election subversion case against Donald Trump

A judge granted the request by prosecutors to dismiss the election subversion case against Donald Trump because of a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president. Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed to the request by Special Counsel Jack Smith to dismiss the case against the president-elect “without prejudice,” meaning it could potentially be revived after Trump leaves the White House four years from now.

Blast rocks Beirut moments after Biden announces Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

At least one Israeli airstrike shook the Lebanese capital of Beirut moments after U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to ceasefire deal. At least 24 people have been killed in strikes across Lebanon, according to local authorities, as Israel signalled it aims to keep pummelling Hezbollah before the ceasefire is set to take hold at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Hezbollah also fired rockets into Israel on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens across the country’s north.

Bolsonaro participated in a 2022 coup plot, unsealed police report says

Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was fully aware of and actively participated in a coup plot to remain in office after his defeat in the 2022 election, according to a Federal Police report. Brazil’s Federal Police last Thursday (November 21, 2024) formally accused Mr. Bolsonaro and 36 other people of attempting a coup. They sent their nearly 900-page report to the Supreme Court, which lifted the seal.

No funds disbursed to Adani Colombo port project so far, assessing situation: U.S. Agency DFC

A year after it announced it would loan the Adani-controlled project for Colombo Port more than half a billion dollars, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said that it is “continuing to assess the situation” and had not so far disbursed any of the funding promised. In response to questions from The Hindu about the impact of the indictments issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week, a DFC official said that the agency is still conducting its “due diligence” on the project in order to ensure it meets its “rigorous standards”.

IPL Auction 2025: Of high bids and inflated price tags

For the franchises, it’s about struggling to come up with the most suitable combination in quest of the glittering trophy. But for a majority of the fans, the Indian Premier League’s annual money-spinning gala – the player auction – is mostly about following the price tags. While the debate over the most balanced squad will continue till the IPL 2025 starts next year, the anticipation of the auction being the grandest in terms of price tags came true over the two days at the Abadi Al Johar Arena.

Junior Men’s Asia Cup Hockey: Confident India take on Thailand

A confident India, coached by PR Sreejesh, will start as firm favourites when they take on Thailand in their opening match of the Junior Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament on Wednesday. ndia have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand. With 10 teams participating in the event this time, the remaining five teams in Pool B are Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.