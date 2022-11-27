November 27, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

Birth certificates to be made mandatory for jobs, driving licence, passport, voter list

The Central government proposes to make birth certificates a mandatory document for almost every sphere of life — admission in educational institutions, inclusion in the voter list, appointment in Central and State government jobs, issue of driving licence and passport — according to a draft Bill to amend the Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Act, 1969.

Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday and got the South American favourites' World Cup campaign up and running.

Kargil hill council passes resolution for Ladakh’s statehood, jobs for locals, special status

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K), an elected body of the Union Territory (U.T.) of Ladakh, has passed a joint resolution and demanded statehood and special status under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for the region.

Two CRPF jawans on Gujarat election duty killed in firing by colleague

Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on election duty in Gujarat’s Porbandar district were killed, and two others were injured, after their colleague opened fire over an unknown issue.

Ex- Former Hurriyat chairman Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat questioned in Jammu

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a wing of the J&K Police, on Saturday, questioned former Hurriyat chairman and Muslim Conference chief Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, 83, in a cross-border funding case. An official said Mr. Bhat was questioned for around seven hours at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Jammu, in a militancy-funding case.

Uddhav Thackeray fears loss of Maharashtra’s Solapur and Akkalkot districts to Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had staked claim to Solapur and the holy town of Akkalkot in Maharashtra as his State goes for Assembly polls next year, and those places might be handed over to them, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Government takes G20 diplomats to Andaman for preview briefing

More than 40 diplomats and officials from the UN and other multilateral organisations were briefed on “logistical preparations” for the G20 process during a curtain-raiser organised by the government at a resort in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday. The event comes a week before India formally assumes the presidency of the G20 grouping of the world’s largest economies, and will lead up to a summit in 2023, which will see leaders of the U.S., U.K., France, Russia, China, and other members, travel to Delhi.

Nepal elections | PM Deuba, CPN-Maoist Centre chief Prachanda agree to form new govt

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda held a meeting in Kathmandu on November 26 and they agreed to continue their ruling five-party alliance as part of a new majority government in the country.

Uttarakhand hires McKinsey to help reach GDP target

Uttarakhand has hired McKinsey, a global management consultancy, to help the Himalayan State in achieving the target of doubling its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the next five years.

The State has the target of doubling GSDP from ₹2.73 lakh crore to ₹5.5 lakh crore by achieving a CAGR of 15% in the next five years.

Kylian Mbappe makes the difference to fire France into last 16

France swept into the last 16 after a Kylian Mbappe double sealed a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday as Robert Lewandowski scored the first World Cup goal of his career in Poland's win over giant-killing Saudi Arabia.

Aftab Poonawalla sent to Tihar Jail at the end of his police custody

A local court sent murder accused Aftab Poonawalla to 13-day judicial custody after his police remand expired on November 26. He has been sent to Tihar Jail, officers said.

Prime Minister lauds contribution of women to the Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the contribution of women in the Constituent Assembly which drafted the Constitution is hardly discussed and efforts should be made to educate future generations about their work.