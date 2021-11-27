Morning Digest | WHO names new COVID-19 variant Omicron; SKM leaders to meet today to determine next phase of agitation, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The World Health Organization on November 26 declared the recently-discovered B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, first detected in southern Africa, to be a variant of concern and renamed it Omicron.

As they mark one year of protests on Delhi’s borders, farm unions are united in celebrating the Government’s concession to their demand to repeal the three farm reform laws. However, leaders from different States and political philosophies have varying ideas on the next steps forward and what it would take to satisfy their demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. A meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s core committee will be held on November 27 to determine the future course of action.

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on November 26, hospital sources said. The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy.

India will resume international flights to all countries from December 15, after a gap of 20 months, though there will be restrictions on the number of flights permitted from a country depending on its health risk status.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a trilateral meeting of the Russia-India-China grouping and joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO meeting that includes China this week.

B.1.1.529 variant has about 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone. The spike protein is the part of the virus that latches on to the surface of the human cell and is the most conspicuous part of the virus. The existing vaccines are designed to target the spike protein and the more mutations there are on them, the greater the odds that the virus has the ability to evade them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has received the sanction to prosecute retired Allahabad High Court Judge S.N. Shukla in connection with a case alleging that a private medical college was favoured in his orders.

Pakistan is pushing a huge quantity of drugs into Jammu and Kashmir for funding terror here in a planned manner and getting our youths falling prey to the menace, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

The Centre has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws but anger continues to simmer in Punjab where the farmers largely distrust the government and also expect their other demands to be met. Vikas Vasudeva reports on the dissatisfaction of the farmers despite the government’s climbdown.

Ghare Baire, the popular museum-exhibition in Kolkata that showcased two centuries of art in Bengal and was housed in a building almost as old, is shutting down on Sunday after enriching the cultural landscape of the city for nearly two years.

Two AC coaches of the Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday afternoon near Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, the police said. No one was injured.

Courts intervene not to usurp the role of the government, but to nudge it to take care of “unresolved grievances”, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said on Friday. The CJI's words comes at the end of a year that saw the Supreme Court intervene on issues as varied as vaccination programme for COVID-19, distribution of oxygen to Delhi's dying citizens, setting up the Justice R.V. Raveendran expert committee to enquire into Pegasus spyware allegations and appointing a retired High Court judge to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri murders of farmers and civilians in which the prime accused is the son of a Union Minister.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the “severe” category on Friday but is expected to slightly improve to the higher end of the “very poor” category over the next two days.

Calling the Tripura civic polls a farce, CPI(M) Polit Bureau in a statement here accused the BJP State government of blatantly flouting all directions issued by the Supreme Court.

Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal argued on the front-foot in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, on Constitution Day, for the revival of a 11-year-old proposal to set up National Courts of Appeal in four regions of the country.

Eleven of the 48 Indian Forest Service officers, who had gone for a mid-career training programme to Lucknow from the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) here, tested positive for COVID-19 on their return, in yet another case of cluster infection.