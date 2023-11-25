November 25, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 07:02 am IST

No movement in Silkyara on Friday, as drilling snags keep rescuers and workers about 10 metres apart

Rescue teams were not able to move even an inch closer to the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel by November 24 evening, as the entire day was taken up in fixing snags in the drilling machine and using radar to scan the debris ahead for any further obstacles. There are only ten metres of debris left between rescuers drilling in from the Silkyara end and the trapped workers, but officials say it is difficult to anticipate when this last leg of the operation will be completed.

Israel releases 39 Palestinians while Hamas frees 24 hostages

Hamas released the first batch of hostages under a ceasefire deal that began on November 24, including 13 Israelis who have been held in the Gaza Strip since the militant group staged a raid on Israel nearly seven weeks ago, according to officials and media reports.

Rajasthan goes to the polls in a high-stakes battle

The desert State of Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 to elect members of a new Assembly after a high-pitched campaign which witnessed acrimonious debates and accusations, as well as promises and guarantees. Defending its citadel, the ruling Congress expects to change the trend of the incumbent government being voted out during the last three decades.

DGCA cautions airlines against fake navigational signals

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 24 issued an advisory to Indian airlines detailing mitigating measures to be taken in the event of spoofing of (fake) navigational signals, following incidents near the Iranian airspace and a U.S. advisory.

Supreme Court tells Kerala Governor to read up Punjab case verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the office of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to read up the court’s latest judgment holding Governors responsible for acting within the four corners of the State Legislature without flexing a non-existent veto power over Bills presented to them for assent.

Central government exempts CERT-In from RTI Act

The Central government has added the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) among a list of organisations that are exempted from the ambit of the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005.

Uttar Pradesh declares ‘no non-veg’ day on November 25

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared November 25 as “no non-veg day” on the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani, who advocated for a vegetarian lifestyle. U.P. ordered all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on Saturday.

Four generic, made-in-India drugs to treat rare diseases offer relief for patients; more in pipeline

Providing relief to patients with rare diseases across India, the Union Health Ministry has made available generic drugs to support the care and treatment of four ailments: Tyrosinemia-Type 1, Gauchers Disease, Wilson’s Disease, and the Dravet-Lennox Gastaut Syndrome. This means that the cost of these drugs will be slashed by anywhere between 60 and 100 times of their current market value.

ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle to have its 60th flight soon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first sounding rocket launch from Thumba this week, is preparing for another ‘big 60.’

Suggest panel of bureaucrats from which Delhi can pick Chief Secretary, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on November 24 suggested to the Centre to provide a panel of accomplished bureaucrats from which the Delhi government can pick a name for appointment as Chief Secretary.

