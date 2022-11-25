Morning Digest | SC Collegium lists 7 HC judges for transfer; India slams U.S. comments comparing PM Modi to Saudi’s MbS, and more

November 25, 2022 07:28 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

U.S. remark comparing PM Modi with Saudi PM Mohammed bin Salman was unnecessary, says India

Criticizing the U.S. State Department’s comparison of immunity given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 with the legal immunity now given to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the government on Thursday said the U.S. comments were not “relevant, necessary or contextual”.

Supreme Court Collegium lists seven High Court judges for transfer

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud published on Thursday its resolution recommending the transfer of seven High Court judges. The name of Gujarat High Court judge, Justice Nikhil S. Kariel, is not among them.

Rewrite history afresh, not just complain that it is distorted: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that it was not enough to complain that history has been distorted, adding that the time had come to rewrite it. He urged scholars and students to come forward and research at least 30 kingdoms that ruled any part of India for more than 150 years.

India, Iran discuss development of Chabahar Port

India and Iran held Foreign Office Consultations on Thursday during the visit of Tehran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in New Delhi. Dr. Kani, who is a close relative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, handles Iran’s nuclear negotiations and is considered to be part of the ruling elite of the Iranian state. This is the first high-profile visit from Iran since the crackdown against democratic protesters began in Iran in the second fortnight of September. India has not commented about the ongoing crackdown so far.

Mehrauli murder case | 10 to 12 knives, a saw and blades recovered from Aftab’s house

The Delhi police on Thursday said they had so far recovered around 10 to 12 knives and other weapons, including a saw and blades, from the house of Aftab Poonawalla and the nearby Mehrauli forest in south Delhi’s Chattarpur, sources said.

Ready to make changes to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, says Centre

The Centre on Thursday said it is open to taking “pro-farmer changes” in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to meet the challenges of the recent climate crisis and rapid technological advances. Manoj Ahuja, Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said the Centre has taken major revamp measures in the scheme after 2016 to address new challenges.

Currency in circulation now is almost double that in use just before demonetisation: Chidambaram

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) figures show ₹32.18 lakh crore currency in circulation now in India, almost double the ₹17.97 lakh crore of currency in use just before demonetization in November 2016, senior advocate P. Chidambaram submitted before a Constitution Bench on Thursday.

Richarlison scores a blinder as his brace for Brazil sees off Serbia

Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison’s second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.

Ronaldo makes history as Portugal edge Ghana in 5-goal thriller

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

Deuba-led coalition on its way to winning elections in Nepal

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Thursday on its way to winning Nepal’s parliamentary elections and has bagged 58 seats out of 101 declared so far.

Unemployment rate dips marginally to 7.2% in July­-September 2022

The unemployment rate in urban areas for persons aged above 15 eased to 7.2% in July­-September 2022 from 9.8% a year ago and 7.6% in the previous quarter, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

Exporters seek helping hand to ride out global slowdown

With their order books shrinking and credit costs rising, exporters on Thursday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reintroduce interest subsidies, grant tax breaks for overseas marketing spends, and expand ‘inadequate’ allocations for the Commerce Ministry’s export promotion schemes in the forthcoming Union Budget.