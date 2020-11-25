Morning Digest: Health Ministry to track COVID-19 vaccine reactions; T.N., Puducherry on edge as cyclone Nivar closes in, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Health Ministry has written to the State governments and the Union Territory administrations to put in place a robust system for the reporting and gathering of information on the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines once they are rolled out.

Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved westwards and lay about 380 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km south-southeast of Chennai on Tuesday. The storm system is expected to intensify and become a ‘very severe cyclone’ by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry late in the evening with windspeeds in the range of 120-130 km per hour, gusting to nearly 145 kmph.

If Pranab Mukherjee was the visible troubleshooter for the UPA, ‘AP’, who died early Wednesday, was the crisis manager who firmly remained in the background

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is working with more than 350 global partners, including major airlines, shipping lines and logistics associations to deliver billions of COVID-19 vaccines around the world as soon as doses become available, in what is anticipated to be the largest and fastest operation ever undertaken of vaccine procurement and distribution.

New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been elected as the International Cricket Council's new independent chairman, the sport's world governing body has said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has on its website put up details of 0.9 acre of government land in Jammu that has been allegedly encroached by former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah for “residential” purpose.

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma are extremely unlikely to join India’s team for the four-Test series in Australia, starting December 17. The duo, after breaking down during the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Uttar Pradesh government on November 24 approved a draft ordinance to deal with religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has invited Punjab farmer leaders to come to Delhi for continued talks on December 3, even as all-India farmers groups gear up to launch an “indefinite siege” of the capital from November 26 onwards, in protest against the three controversial agricultural reform laws and a proposed Electricity Bill, 2020.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Tuesday, demanded withdrawal of the notification of the amendment to regulations of postgraduate Ayurveda Education stating that the entire modern medical profession of the nation feels betrayed by the level of violation and encroachment by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM).

The Left parties slammed the RBI proposal to give banking licences to large corporates calling it a retrograde step.

The Congress on Tuesday strongly opposed a proposed move of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow corporate houses to enter the banking sector and set up banks. Its senior leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram said it would “reverse” the gains made in the past 50 years.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf first disclosed in a tweet that the Department of State had certified the vote count for President and Vice President.

Women Army officers on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court to debunk the defence establishment’s announcement that 422 of 615 women officers screened have been found “fit” for a permanent commission. They said the announcement was more optics than substance.