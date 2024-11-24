India opposes COP29 finance deal after it is adopted, terms it ‘optical illusion’

India strongly objected to a climate finance deal agreed at the United Nations COP29 summit on Sunday (November 24, 2024), but their objection was raised after the deal was formally adopted by consensus. Developed countries made a final offer of $300 billion annually by 2035 to help developing countries tackle climate change, hours after two groups of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries stormed out of the negotiating room at COP29.

U.N. rules for carbon trading between nations approved at COP29 climate talks

New rules allowing wealthy polluting countries to buy carbon-cutting "offsets" from developing nations were agreed at U.N. climate talks, in a move already raising fears they will be used to greenwash climate targets. This decision, taken during extra time at the COP29 conference, is a major step forward in a thorny debate that has dragged through climate talks for years, and diplomats broke into applause when the decision was gavelled.

BJP-led Mahayuti dominant across regions, urban-rural divides

The Mahayuti coalition’s strong victory – 233 out of the 288 seats – in the Maharashtra Assembly elections was made possible due to a humongous 14-point lead in vote shares (49.3% to 35.2%, Table 2) over the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This marked a remarkable turnaround from the Lok Sabha elections – then the MVA held a slender 1.3-point lead (46.3% vs 45%) over the Mahayuti.

Newly-elected Independent Shivaji Patil, women injured in fire during victory celebrations

Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, who won from Chandgad Assembly constituency was injured in a fire during his victory celebrations Saturday (November 23, 2024) night, an eyewitness said. Some women who were in the procession have also been injured, the eyewitness said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

All-round show helps JMM-led INDIA bloc win with increased majority

In a rare victory for a non-BJP led coalition that is an incumbent in government in North India, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance not only retained power in the State but also managed to increase its seat (by nine) and vote shares (by 9% points) compared to the 2019 Assembly elections. These gains were largely due to decreases in support for third/unaligned parties.

'Brand Bharat' is statement of authenticity; of being Vishwa Bandhu, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday extolled the idea of 'Brand Bharat' and said it is a "statement of authenticity" in representation, articulation or beliefs, and equally a message that "we are now more comfortable in our own skin". Nations, like people, enterprises or services, have a reputation. When deeply entrenched into consciousness and easily recognisable, that becomes a brand. Obviously, it is related to the merits of the product and its track record, he said.

Jay Bhattacharya is top candidate to be Trump's pick for NIH director: reports

Jay Bhattacharya is now the presumptive favourite to be selected by President-elect Donald Trump as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. The Stanford-trained physician and economist met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Mr. Trump's pick to lead HHS this week and impressed him with his ideas to overhaul NIH, the report said.

Trump picks attorney Brooke Rollins as Agriculture Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump said that he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be his Agriculture Secretary, the last of his picks to lead executive agencies and another choice from within his established circle of advisers and allies. The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate, which will be controlled by Republicans when Mr. Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.

Israeli strikes in central Beirut kill at least 20 as diplomats push for cease-fire

Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut killed at least 20 people, officials said, as the once-rare attacks on the heart of Lebanon’s capital continued without warning while diplomats scrambled to broker a cease-fire. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 66 people were wounded in the strikes, which were the fourth in central Beirut in less than a week.

Man City stunned after conceding two early goals against Tottenham in 4-0 rout

Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge took a major blow after being thrashed 4-0 at home by Tottenham. The four-time defending champion conceded two goals in the opening 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and twice more after the break to extend its losing run to five games in all competitions.

IPL 2025 Auctions | Loading in Jeddah: the biggest auction with star Indian players to go under the hammer

Over the next two days, the Benchmark Arena will not only put the nation on the cricketing map, but also end up being the gateway to riches for a plethora of cricketers. A total of 577 cricketers — legends and lesser-known names — will hope to draw the franchises’ attention during the annual bidding fiesta called the IPL Player Auction.

