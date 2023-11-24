November 24, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue delayed as drill machine hits hurdle

Rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel were delayed for hours on November 23 as the drilling machine ran into an iron lattice girder, a structural element of the tunnel which had been buried in the debris and had to be removed manually. The machine only managed to bore through two more metres of debris by 6 p.m. on November 23, frustrating efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped by the collapse of the tunnel since November 12.

Yet to hold public hearing on violence, Manipur inquiry panel invites complaints from public at Delhi office

Five months after its formation, the three-member Commission of Inquiry (CoI) notified by the Centre to probe the Manipur ethnic violence has asked the members of the public to submit “statement, allegation or complaint” in the form of an affidavit in the next 45 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor has no power of veto, has to send back withheld Bills to Assembly

The Supreme Court has laid down the law that a Governor, in case he withholds assent, should send back a Bill forwarded to him by a State Legislature “as soon as possible” with a message to reconsider the proposed law.

Violent clashes in Dublin after three children injured in suspected stabbing

Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a five-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.

ED summons actor Prakash Raj in Ponzi scheme case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Prakash Raj for recording his statement in connection with an alleged ₹100-crore Ponzi scheme case involving Tiruchi-based Pranav Jewellers, according to agency officials.

No official orders, but Lok Sabha restricts question portal access to MPs only

Ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, access to the questions portal has been restricted to Lok Sabha MPs only, excluding their personal staff, according to sources. No official orders have been issued. The process of filing questions for Rajya Sabha MPs continues as before, with personal assistants also having access.

MGNREGS audit crosses 50% local bodies in just six States

Out of the 34 States and union territories only six have completed social audit of works done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in more than 50% of gram panchayats. And Kerala is the only State to cover 100% gram panchayats.

Despite BJP’s ‘collective leadership’ gambit, satraps stand out in campaign trail

The BJP went into Assembly polls in the three big Hindi-speaking States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the basis of collective leadership, without any projection of a face to the party’s campaign, a look at ticket distribution and campaigning shows, however, that regional satraps like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh seem to have held their own.

Daniel Noboa sworn in as Ecuador’s President, inheriting the leadership of a country on edge

Daniel Noboa, an inexperienced politician and heir to a fortune built on the banana trade, was sworn in on Thursday as Ecuador’s President, a role that citizens are demanding he uses to restore the public safety that drug cartels and other criminal organizations robbed them of at the decade’s start.

Australia proud of professor assisting Silkyara rescue efforts: envoy

As efforts to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand go into the final phase, the Australian government says it is also watching closely, given that the engineer leading rescue efforts is an Australian expert, Arnold Dix.

IND vs AUS first T20I | Skipper Suryakumar’s brilliant knock trumps Inglis’ spell-binding ton in a humdinger

Suryakumar Yadav led from the front on his captaincy debut with a fine knock (80, 42b, 9x4, 4x6) to help India beat Australia by two wickets in the first T20I at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Thursday.

Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah tastes freedom after 21 months in jail

Fahad Shah, 33, founder-editor of The Kashmir Walla (TKW), was back home on Thursday morning following his release from the Kot Bhalwal Jail-Jammu, six days after a double-bench of J&K High Court granted him bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.