Morning Digest | Assam opts for CBI probe into clash with Meghalaya villagers; Japan stuns Germany in FIFA World Cup, and more

November 24, 2022 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Boundary violence | Assam opts for CBI probe into clash with Meghalaya villagers

In the backdrop of violent clashes with villagers from Meghalaya, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Union Home Ministry takes up Kuki-Chin Bangladeshi refugee issue with External Affairs Ministry

More than 270 members of the Kuki-Chin community from Bangladesh who entered Mizoram on November 20 are being referred to as “officially displaced persons” in State government records, as India does not have a law on refugees.

Delhi court directs Tihar Jail to provide Satyendar Jain food as per rules

A Delhi court on November 23 directed Tihar jail authorities to provide food to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Kumar Jain during his religious fast, in accordance with the relevant rules.

Need Election Commissioner who can take on even the Prime Minister if needed: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the country needed Election Commissioners (ECs) who would not shirk from even taking on the Prime Minister if required and not just “weak-kneed” yes-men. “Suppose the Election Commissioner is asked to take on none less than the Prime Minister… we are just giving an example… And the Election Commissioner is so weak-kneed that he does not get around to doing it. Will it not be a case of complete breakdown of the system,” Justice K.M. Joseph, heading a Constitution Bench, asked the government.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1

Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup on Wednesday after the four-times champions had looked to be cruising to victory via an Ilkay Guendogan penalty but paid a fatal price for missing chances.

Stunning Spain routs Costa Rica 7-0 for its biggest World Cup win

Former champions Spain got their World Cup off to a pulsating start on Wednesday through a record 7-0 win over a shell-shocked Costa Rica, with an early Dani Olmo strike taking his country past the 100-goal mark in football's showpiece event.

Buddhist Nyingma sect finds ‘reincarnation’ of famous Rinpoche

In a significant development in Tibetan Buddhist circles, the Nyingma sect has identified a boy from Spiti in Himachal Pradesh as the reincarnation of the late Taklung Setrung Rinpoche, a scholar known for his knowledge of Tibetan Tantric school.

Power outages reported in Ukrainian cities, Moldova

Authorities reported power outages in multiple cities of Ukraine, including parts of Kyiv, and in neighbouring Moldova after renewed strikes on Wednesday struck Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

Gujarat Assembly elections | With two Opposition firebrands of 2017 now in BJP camp, election loses its spark

A week is a long time in politics, and five years can be a millennium if one goes by the trajectory of at least two out of the three main players of the opposition lineup in Gujarat in the 2017 polls — Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor — with the third, Jignesh Mevani holding on to the opposition plank this time around, too. The crossing over of these faces of the 2017 polls to the other side has made the 2022 contest that much duller.

Gujarat Assembly elections | Nepotism and vote bank politics by Congress has ruined country, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday equated the Congress with “casteism, nepotism and vote bank politics” hitting out at the Opposition party, holding it responsible for “ruining” the country and the State.

Trade talks with India not conditional on illegal migration: U.K.

Finalising a trade deal with India is not contingent on New Delhi taking back Indians who are in the U.K. illegally, the British government said on Wednesday. The comments contradict what Home Secretary Suella Braverman had said about the Migration and Mobility Partnership

Scottish parliament cannot conduct independence referendum: U.K. Supreme Court

In a significant setback for Scottish nationalists, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish parliament does not have the power to conduct a referendum on Scotland’s independence from the U.K. without consent from the U.K.’s parliament in Westminster.

Watch | Why are company layoffs becoming common?

With inflation zooming in most parts of the world, central banks have been scrambling since March this year to rein it by increasing rates. That is, make it more costly to borrow and consume. This would, eventually affect economic growth and hence jobs.