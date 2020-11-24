Morning Digest: Cyclone Nivar may bring heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, India briefs foreign diplomats on Nagrota incident, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The suspected terrorists who were killed in an encounter in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 19 belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed a select group of Heads of Missions on Monday.

The first cyclonic storm of this year’s northeast monsoon is likely to bring extremely heavy rain to one or two places in the delta region and the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After weeks of dragging their feet, the U.S.’s General Service Administration (GSA) has “ ascertained” that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the presidential election, allowing the formal transition process to begin.

A new, unified single window clearance system for foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals would be in place by March 31, a top government official said on Monday, stressing that this would not only make approvals transparent but expeditious.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said on Monday.

“I am delighted to hear that Covishield, a low-cost, logistically manageable and soon to be widely available, COVID-19 vaccine, will offer protection up to 90% in one type of dosage regime and 62% in the other dosage regime. Further details on this will be provided,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO Serum Institute of India, said in a tweet on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by the Delhi government against a High Court decision to grant bail to a SIM card salesman, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the northeast Delhi riots.

Assam’s turnaround man. That’s a description one often used to describe Mr. Gogoi’s 15-year tenure as the Chief Minister of Assam. His abiding political legacy was not just winning three successive Assembly elections (2001, 2006, 2011) for his party; it was also about bringing the State back from the spiral of violence to a path of development.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has sought a “clear and categorical” response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, seeks to end reservations for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the Other Backward Castes and the disabled in educational institutions.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) wants to expedite the environment appraisal of industrial projects. These appraisals, as per norms, are conducted by independent panels of experts that have representatives from the government as well as from outside, trained in matters of ecology, wildlife and habitat preservation.

The RBI working group’s proposal to allow corporate houses to set up banks is a “bombshell” and at this juncture, it is more important to stick to the tried and tested limits on involvement of business houses in the banking sector, says an article jointly written by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-Deputy Governor Viral Acharya.

Flamboyant young batsman Shubman Gill is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Australian bowlers but has not set any personal goals for the upcoming assignments where a good outing could help him cement his place in the Indian team.

J&K State Election Commissioner (SEC) K.K Sharma on Monday instructed top officials “to ensure comfortable campaigning for all candidates,” amid allegations by regional parties that candidates, other than the BJP’s, were not being allowed to campaign for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory (UT).