Morning Digest | SC asks why minorities cannot be determined State-wise; Religious freedom in India under threat, says USCIRF, and more

November 23, 2022 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST

Why can’t minorities be determined State-wise, Supreme Court asks petitioner

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned a petitioner’s argument that minority status for religious communities should be granted district-wise. “Can minorities be determined district-wise? Why not State-wise?” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, accompanied by Justice A.S. Oka, asked advocate-petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Skill training of MGNREGS workers lags; Centre blames it on the States

Facing less than a lukewarm response to project Unnati, which aims to reduce dependence on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by imparting skill training to its beneficiaries, the Union Rural Development Ministry wants to link performances of the States under the project with its labour budget for the upcoming financial year.

Supreme Court to hear plea on electoral bonds on December 6

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed December 6 for hearing a petition challenging the government notification allowing the sale of electoral bonds for an additional 15 days in Assembly election years.

IAF Mi-35 attack helicopters undergoing overhaul, to add six years life

The single squadron of Mi-35 attack helicopters in the Indian Air Force (IAF) are undergoing a complete overhaul in Russia which will extend these helicopter lifespans by six years keeping them in service beyond this decade, according to defence sources.

Religious freedom, related human rights in India under threat: U.S. body

Religious freedom and related human rights in India are under ongoing threat, the U. S. Commission for International Religious Freedom alleged on Tuesday in an unusual year-end update of the status of its assessment of religious freedom in the country.

Saudi king declares holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi King Salman has declared a national holiday after the football team’s stunning World Cup win on Tuesday over Argentina, state media reported.

Bolsonaro files complaint challenging Brazil election results

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged last month’s election in which he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a complaint filed with the country’s federal electoral court (TSE), seeking “extraordinary verification” of the results.

Indonesia earthquake | Death toll jumps to 268, rescuers hunt for survivors

The death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java jumped to 268 on Tuesday, as rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and relatives started to bury their loved ones.

Kim Jong Un’s sister slams U.N. ‘rabble’ for double standards

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed the U.N. Security Council for double standards after it convened a meeting over Pyongyang’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, state media said Tuesday.

Manchester United releases Cristiano Ronaldo after his criticism of club

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain’s second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

Giroud equals scoring record as France beat Australia in dominant World Cup opener

Olivier Giroud became France’s joint all-time top scorer when his double helped the holders start the defence of their World Cup title in style with a 4-1 comeback Group D win against Australia on Tuesday.