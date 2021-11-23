Morning digest | JPC retains exemption clause, adopts personal data Bill; Pakistan to allow Indian aid to Afghanistan to pass through, and more

Parliamentary panel retains controversial exemption clause in Personal Data Protection Bill
A secure nation alone provides the atmosphere which ensures personal liberty and privacy of an individual, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill 2019, has argued in its report defending the controversial exemption clause that allows the Government to keep any of its agencies outside the purview of the law. The committee has retained the Clause with minor change.
Unpredictable policies key impediments to bilateral trade, U.S. tells India
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday flagged India’s ‘unpredictable’ regulatory norms, high tariffs and market access restrictions as key impediments to bilateral trade, emphasised America’s continued interest in agriculture market access and conveyed that “worker-centric” policies will be the pivot for the Joe Biden administration’s approach to trade policy.
Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 197 9military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the age of 90, the Yonhap news agency said.
Supreme Court to hear today TMC’s contempt plea against Tripura govt on unabated violent incidents
The Supreme Court on November 22 agreed to hear on November 23 the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party’s plea seeking contempt action against the Tripura Government and others for failing to curtail violent incidents against Opposition parties in the run up to the upcoming local body polls.
We care more for a policy on MSP than PM’s apology: Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the withdrawal of the contentious three farm laws was not enough, stressing that farmers had other issues that needed to be resolved, prime among them a law for guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Pakistan to allow Indian aid to Afghanistan to pass through
One month after India offered humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said his Government would allow the aid to transit over the land route through Pakistan. India had protested the delay in Pakistan’s permissions for the aid to be facilitated, including most recently at the 8-nation Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi, which had ended with a declaration that called for assistance to be ‘unimpeded’.
Central funds aimed to meet J&K people’s aspirations: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the funds provided by the Centre in the past two years were aimed to meet the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Congress plans mega rally against price rise in Delhi in December
The Congress plans to hold a mega rally against price rise by the second week of December to conclude its two-week Jana Jagran Abhiyan against inflation under the Narendra Modi Government.
Two Rohingya families have no links to IS or ISI: Kerala
The Kerala Government has informed the Supreme Court that the two Rohingya refugee families from Myanmar, which include two newborns, have no links to the Islamic State (IS) or ISI.
TMC MPs meet Shah after four hours of protest on Tripura violence
After a nearly four-hour long protest in front of the North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here, the Trinamool Congress MPs met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, to flag the reported violence against their party workers in Tripura.
Hyderpora incident: Family of Ramban youth continue protest for body
The family of Amir Magray, one of the four men killed during the Hyderpora operation in Srinagar on November 15, continued their protest on Monday in Jammu’s Ramban to press for the return of his body.
Supreme Court raps IIT admission authority’s ‘wooden’ approach
The Supreme Court on Monday flexed its extraordinary powers to render justice to a student belonging to the Scheduled Castes community who was denied his seat in IIT Bombay due to a banking error while paying his advance fee for the course.
Centre allows exporters time till January 31 on origin e-certificate
The Centre has suspended till January 31 a mandatory obligation imposed on exporters from November 1 to obtain online Certificates of Origin (CoO) for every outbound consignment, days after The Hindu reported businesses were facing severe operational challenges in trying to comply with the diktat.
MEA dismisses speculation on R-Day parade chief guest but suspense persists
Amidst speculation over the selection of the chief guest at the next year’s Republic Day parade, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said an announcement will be made at a “suitable time”. The official spokesperson dismissed media reports about an invite to the leaders of the BIMSTEC nations.
Kashmir rights activist Khurram Parvez arrested
Kashmir-based human rights activist Khurram Parvez was arrested on Monday in Srinagar, hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at his residence and the office of J&K Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) in Srinagar, according to his family.
Rope in religious leaders to ensure full vaccination: Mandaviya
The Union Health Ministry has now advised States and Union Territories to rope in all stakeholders including NGOs, faith-based organisations, religious leaders, community influencers and other partners to motivate and mobilise all eligible people towards full COVID Vaccination.
Capital on a short fuse: rage crimes shoot up
Last month, the national capital witnessed at least six incidents — the highest in a month this year so far — of rage crimes or murders under sudden provocation over trivial issues.
Harshal, Venkatesh the positives
Pacer Harshal won the man-of-the-match award at Ranchi, and followed it up with a good all-round show. Venkatesh got some runs, and his steady medium-pace suggests that he can fill the shoes of Hardik Pandya.