Morning digest | JPC retains exemption clause, adopts personal data Bill; Pakistan to allow Indian aid to Afghanistan to pass through, and more

A secure nation alone provides the atmosphere which ensures personal liberty and privacy of an individual, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill 2019, has argued in its report defending the controversial exemption clause that allows the Government to keep any of its agencies outside the purview of the law. The committee has retained the Clause with minor change.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday flagged India’s ‘unpredictable’ regulatory norms, high tariffs and market access restrictions as key impediments to bilateral trade, emphasised America’s continued interest in agriculture market access and conveyed that “worker-centric” policies will be the pivot for the Joe Biden administration’s approach to trade policy.

Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 197 9military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the age of 90, the Yonhap news agency said.

The Supreme Court on November 22 agreed to hear on November 23 the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party’s plea seeking contempt action against the Tripura Government and others for failing to curtail violent incidents against Opposition parties in the run up to the upcoming local body polls.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the withdrawal of the contentious three farm laws was not enough, stressing that farmers had other issues that needed to be resolved, prime among them a law for guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).

One month after India offered humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said his Government would allow the aid to transit over the land route through Pakistan. India had protested the delay in Pakistan’s permissions for the aid to be facilitated, including most recently at the 8-nation Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi, which had ended with a declaration that called for assistance to be ‘unimpeded’.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the funds provided by the Centre in the past two years were aimed to meet the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress plans to hold a mega rally against price rise by the second week of December to conclude its two-week Jana Jagran Abhiyan against inflation under the Narendra Modi Government.

The Kerala Government has informed the Supreme Court that the two Rohingya refugee families from Myanmar, which include two newborns, have no links to the Islamic State (IS) or ISI.

After a nearly four-hour long protest in front of the North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here, the Trinamool Congress MPs met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, to flag the reported violence against their party workers in Tripura.

Kashmir rights activist Khurram Parvez arrested.

The family of Amir Magray, one of the four men killed during the Hyderpora operation in Srinagar on November 15, continued their protest on Monday in Jammu’s Ramban to press for the return of his body.

The Supreme Court on Monday flexed its extraordinary powers to render justice to a student belonging to the Scheduled Castes community who was denied his seat in IIT Bombay due to a banking error while paying his advance fee for the course.

The Centre has suspended till January 31 a mandatory obligation imposed on exporters from November 1 to obtain online Certificates of Origin (CoO) for every outbound consignment, days after The Hindu reported businesses were facing severe operational challenges in trying to comply with the diktat.

Amidst speculation over the selection of the chief guest at the next year’s Republic Day parade, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said an announcement will be made at a “suitable time”. The official spokesperson dismissed media reports about an invite to the leaders of the BIMSTEC nations.

Kashmir-based human rights activist Khurram Parvez was arrested on Monday in Srinagar, hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at his residence and the office of J&K Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) in Srinagar, according to his family.

The Union Health Ministry has now advised States and Union Territories to rope in all stakeholders including NGOs, faith-based organisations, religious leaders, community influencers and other partners to motivate and mobilise all eligible people towards full COVID Vaccination.

Last month, the national capital witnessed at least six incidents — the highest in a month this year so far — of rage crimes or murders under sudden provocation over trivial issues.

Pacer Harshal won the man-of-the-match award at Ranchi, and followed it up with a good all-round show. Venkatesh got some runs, and his steady medium-pace suggests that he can fill the shoes of Hardik Pandya.