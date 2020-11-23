Morning Digest: Uproar over Kerala law to curb abusive content, cyclonic storm likely to cross T.N. and Puducherry on Nov. 25, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Given Beijing’s claim over it, Arunachal Pradesh has been wary of increased activity by the People’s Liberation Army across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the Ladakh standoff in May. With reports that China has started working on railway up to his State’s border, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been pushing for better connectivity to the Himalayan heights, specifically the Frontier Highway along the border to facilitate faster movement of troops during a war-like situation and give locals more accessibility by default.

A drastic amendment to the Kerala Police Act, 2011, to give the local law enforcement more teeth to curb defamation has led to an uproar with opposition parties, journalist bodies and civil rights activists seeing a threat to the freedom of the press and free speech in Kerala.

Two iconic characters of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Feluda the detective and Professor Shanku, the scientist and inventor, will come together and share the screen together for the first time in a film directed by filmmaker and maestro's son Sandip Ray. The initiative is part of the centennial celebrations of the filmmaker.

Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it, the Telegraph news site reported on Sunday.

An accused cannot move for anticipatory bail once his regular bail has been cancelled by court, the Supreme Court has held in a recent order. The accused is in the “constructive custody of law” even while out on bail,” a Bench led by Justice Navin Sinha explained.

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked and is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 bringing heavy rains, the Meteorological Department said on November 22.

Rafael Nadal urged patience over the arrangements for the Australian Open after losing his last-four match at the ATP Finals in London on Saturday.

The Congress party’s ‘structure’ has collapsed and needs to be rebuilt by having elected leaders from the block to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) level and enforce accountability in the system, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Sunday.

Spike in air pollution levels corresponded to an increase in visits by children to hospital emergency rooms (ER) for treatment of acute respiratory infections, finds a two-year-long study in Delhi. However a rise in fine particulate matter — PM10 and PM2.5 — was least correlative with emergency room visits for treatment of respiratory-illnesses.

Ravi Shastri has been talking tough to his team. “No let up.” The conditions, as he admitted in this chat on Sunday with Sportstar from his room in Adelaide, are “tough,” but so is the resolve of the Indian team to make a mark this summer in Australia, one of the hardest cricket countries to tour, especially under the current scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could get it as soon as December 11 or 12, the White House vaccine czar said on Sunday.

The Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) is expecting the results of the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield by January. “We have started manufacturing the product,” the SII’s Executive Director, Suresh Jadhav, said on Saturday, adding that the institute would produce 50 million to 60 million doses of the vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University every month from January.