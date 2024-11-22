Kenya cancels airport and energy deals with Adani group after U.S. indicts the tycoon

Kenya’s President said on Thursday that he has cancelled multimillion-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani after U.S. bribery and fraud indictments against one of Asia’s richest men. President William Ruto in a State of the Nation address, said the decision was made “based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations”. He didn’t specify the United States.

Consensus on new climate finance goal remains elusive in COP29 summit

A day before this round of UN climate talks are scheduled to end in Baku, developed and developing countries are far from agreeing on a number — still denoted as ‘x’ in the draft text — that will define the world’s new collective quantified goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

The NCQG refers to money that will be given by developed countries to developing countries to help them meet their goals to transition away from the continued use of fossil fuels and curb greenhouse gas emissions. Developing countries have been repeatedly saying that this would cost “trillions of dollars”. To this end, developed countries say they have mobilised and transferred $115 billion in 2021-22 – though developing countries claim that target has not yet been met – but as per the Paris Agreement, a new target above $100 billion must be agreed upon by 2025.

Russia attacked Ukraine with new missile; West can’t stop, claims Vladimir Putin

“The Kremlin fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday in response to Kyiv’s use this week of American and British missiles capable of striking deeper into Russia,” President Vladimir Putin said. In a televised address to the country, the Russian President warned that U.S. air defense systems would be powerless to stop the new missile, which he said flies at ten times the speed of sound and which he called the Oreshnik — Russian for hazelnut tree. He also said it could be used to attack any Ukrainian ally whose missiles are used to attack Russia.

After U.S. indictment, Adani Group will face greater pressure in Bangladesh over power deal, says expert

Indictment of Gautam Adani and several top officials of the Adani conglomerate in the U.S. may become a factor in future negotiations between the Adani Group and the interim government in Bangladesh, energy experts in Dhaka have said. “The energy agreement between Adani and Sheikh Hasina government was controversial from the beginning as this contract, like many other energy contracts of Hasina years, was not done through tendering. Despite that the interim government had taken a positive approach and tried to continue dialogue. But after the U.S. indictment, that space of dialogue may shrink as the group is likely to face greater pressure from Bangladesh to compromise on pricing,” said Dr. Ijaz Hossein, retired professor of BUET (Bangladesh Institute of Engineering and Technology).

Adani indictment allegations against Jagan, Andhra government are incorrect: YSR Congress

Hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused the Adani group of bribing former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others, to the tune of $200 million (₹1,750 crore), the YSR Congress Party has refuted all the allegations. The SEC indictment accused the Adanis of corruption in securing a 7 gigawatt solar power deal with the previous Andhra Pradesh government, led by the YSR Congress. The party has denied any irregularities and reiterated that the deal would benefit the State. There was no direct agreement between A.P.’s power distribution companies (discoms) and any Adani group firm, it said.

Samajwadi Party demands repolling under supervision of paramilitary forces for four byelection seats

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday demanded re-elections in Meerapur, Kundarki, Katehari, and Sisamau Assembly segments, alleging that the administration had “crossed all limits” during the polling on November 20 in these constituencies. The SP further demanded that the repolling should be carried out only under the supervision of paramilitary forces. SP leaders added that discriminatory tactics aimed at preventing their party’s sympathisers from voting were even seen during the preparation for the elections.

Space, sea should be subjects of ‘universal cooperation’, not universal conflict: PM Modi in Guyana

Offering the mantra of ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that space and sea should be subjects of “universal cooperation”, not universal conflict. In his address at a Special Session of Parliament of Guyana, PM Modi also said India has “never moved forward with selfishness and an expansionist attitude”, and it has always been away from harbouring any feeling of seizing resources. “For the world to move forward, the biggest mantra is ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’. The spirit of democracy first teaches us to take everyone along and participate in everyone’s development. Humanity First guides our decision-making. When we make humanity first the basis of our decision-making, the results are also ones that benefit humanity,” he said.

Kuki-Zo bodies withdraw boycott call against CRPF

Kuki-Zo student bodies in Manipur withdrew their “non-cooperation” call against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday. More than 200 companies, i.e., about 20,000 personnel, of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are deployed in the State in addition to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The student bodies had declared a non-cooperation movement against the CRPF after the November 11 incident in Jiribam district in which 10 armed militants were killed in firing by the Central force.

India to host global conference of cooperatives for the first time

India is all set to host the global conference of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) next week in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025’ at the conference on Monday, November 25, 2024. First time in the 130-year-long history of the ICA, the premier body for global cooperative movement, with the initiative of IFFCO, the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will be hosted by India. The event is scheduled to be held from November 25 to 30.

Delhi gets break from extreme air pollution; Centre declares staggered timings for its staff

After nearly a week of breathing extremely polluted air, the city residents received some respite on Thursday with the pollution levels dropping marginally. The air quality is likely to remain the same for the next six days, according to official data. However, the pollution levels were still several times higher than the threshold prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The national capital was ranked the second most polluted city in the country after Bihar’s Hajipur, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Matt Gaetz withdraws as Trump’s pick for Attorney General

Matt Gaetz withdrew on Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on the former congressman’s ability to be confirmed as the nation’s chief federal law enforcement officer. The Florida Republican’s announcement came one day after meeting with senators in an effort to win their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

Police report reveals assault allegations against Pete Hegseth

A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room, and refused to let her leave, according to a detailed investigative report made public late Wednesday. “Hegseth, a Fox News personality and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Defense Secretary, told police at the time that the encounter had been consensual and denied any wrongdoing,” the report said.

World must respond: Zelenskyy after Russian strike in Dnipro

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that a Russian attack on Ukraine with a new type of ballistic missile was a “clear and severe escalation” in the war and called for strong worldwide condemnation. “This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war,” Mr. Zelenskyy wrote on X, referring to a strike on the central city of Dnipro. “The use of a ballistic missile against Ukraine today is yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace,” he wrote.

Australia beats United States at the Davis Cup to reach semifinals

Australia reached the Davis Cup semifinals for the third consecutive year, eliminating the United States 2-1 when Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson beat the surprise, last-minute pairing of Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 in the deciding doubles match on Thursday. The victory on an indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martina Carpena in southern Spain means 28-time Davis Cup champion Australia will face defending champion Italy or Argentina on Saturday (November 23, 2024) for a spot in the final of the annual team competition.

Bihar to host Khelo India Youth Games, Para Games in 2025

After successfully conducting the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament at Rajgir, Bihar will host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 in April next year. For the first time, the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG), which was organized for the first time in Delhi last year, will also be held in the same state. There will be a gap of 10 to 15 days between KIYG and KIPG. “Bihar has recently showcased its capability to host major sporting events,” said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

