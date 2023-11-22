November 22, 2023 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST

Desperate to meet their kin trapped inside Uttarakhand tunnel, families keep hopes pinned for success of rescue operations

Some family members have come from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and camped outside the site for days waiting with bated breath to see their loved ones step out of the collapsed tunnel in the flesh.

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue its war against Hamas, even if a temporary ceasefire is reached with the Islamic militant group to release hostages.

At BRICS meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza

All parties involved in the Israel-Palestinian conflict should immediately ceasefire and suspend hostilities, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared on November 21. At the same meeting of the BRICS group, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar condemned the killing of civilians in the conflict, but stopped short of echoing the Chinese demand for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Rape survivor hacked to death by accused in U.P.’s Kaushambi

A 20-year-old woman was hacked to death in Dherha village, under the Mahewa Ghat police station jurisdiction, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district by two brothers, including the man accused of raping her, police said on November 21.

BYJU’s case: FEMA authority issues show cause notice to Think & Learn Private Limited

The Adjudicating Authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has issued show cause notices to Think & Learn Private Limited, which runs education portal Byju’s, and Byju Raveendran, based on the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint alleging contraventions involving ₹9,362.35 crore, said the agency on Tuesday.

U.S. mulls designating Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist organization

The United States said on Tuesday it was considering designating Yemen’s Houthi rebels a terrorist organization after their seizure of an Israel-linked cargo vessel in the Red Sea.

WHO deliberates strategies to integrate COVID-19 vaccines with routine immunisation

Aimed at integrating COVID-19 pandemic vaccines with national immunisation programmes in countries of the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Region, vaccine regulators and officials from the WHO on Tuesday began deliberating strategies for member countries to transition from the use of COVID-19 vaccines under Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to full Marketing Authorisation (MA).

FIFA World Cup qualifiers | Qatar finds the net thrice as India fails to put adequate challenge

Qatar brought up a nice essay of attacking football to suppress India’s aspirations by a 3-0 scoreline in Group A’s second-round match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Asian Cup 27 qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

Expert panel soon to update syllabi of UGC-NET exam

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to update the syllabi of the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for the eligibility test for appointment as assistant professors in various subjects. The UGC will soon form an expert committee to undertake this work.

Ministry of Education to ask States to encourage use of SATHEE portal by students appearing for JEE, NEET

With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other engineering colleges only 45 days away, officials at the Ministry of Education (MoE) on November 21 said they would write to all States to encourage aspirants to utilise the newly launched portal for exam preparation — SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams). The online coaching platform has been launched by the MoE and IIT-Kanpur.

Rahul Gandhi’s ’panauti’ remarks against PM are ‘shameful and disgraceful’, says BJP

The BJP on November 21 slammed as “shameful and disgraceful” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought ill luck to India’s cricket team in the World Cup final, which he attended in Ahmedabad on November 19.

