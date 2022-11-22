Morning Digest | Agitating lawyers meet CJI over proposed transfers of HC judges; no more Air Suvidha form for international arrivals, and more

November 22, 2022 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

Chief Justice of India, Collegium judges meet protesting Gujarat, Telangana High Courts’ lawyers over proposed transfers of their HC judges

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and two Supreme Court judges, met Gujarat and Telangana High Courts’ lawyers on Monday over the Collegium’s proposed transfers of Justices Nikhil Kariel and A. Abhishek Reddy, agreeing to “examine” their grievances while “strongly conveying” that they have to get back to work.

No more Air Suvidha form for international arrivals from November 22

International travellers entering India will no longer be required to fill up the self-declaration form, called Air Suvidha, for COVID-19-related screening of passengers. Neither will passengers be required to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report.

Mangaluru blast accused influenced by global terror outfit: Karnataka Police

Mohammed Shariq, 24, the alleged bomber in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case, was “influenced by a terror organization that has a global presence,” Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Karnataka, said at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

Quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indonesia’s Java Island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java on November 21, 2022, officials said.

ASI seeks time to prepare report on how to determine age of structure found inside Gyanvapi mosque

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on November 21, 2022, told the Allahabad High Court that the agency needed three months’ time to prepare a report on what could be done to determine the age of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

2.2 lakh certificates were enabled by facial authentication for Central government pensioners

Around 25 lakh Central government pensioners have availed digital life certificates under a special drive, Union Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Of these, 2.2 lakh certificates were enabled by facial authentication.

Will promote skilled immigration, tackle illegal migration, says Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on November 21, 2022, backed highly skilled migration to the U.K. while saying he would tackle illegal migration. The Prime Minister also ruled out any relationship with the European Union (EU), which involved a harmonisation of laws, as was the case before Britain exited the bloc.

Crisil cuts FY23 GDP growth outlook to 7%, cites global slowdown

Rating agency Crisil on Monday pared its 2022-23 real GDP growth forecast to 7%, from 7.3% estimated earlier, and said it expects the Indian economy to face more stress in 2023-24 with growth likely to slow to 6% due to the global slowdown and tightening financial conditions at home.

No action against ‘real culprits’ of Morbi bridge crash as they are linked to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said no action has been taken against the “real culprits” behind the last month’s collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi town, where 135 people were killed, because they share a “good relationship” with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

FIFA World Cup 2022 | England thrash Iran 6-2 to open campaign

England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup challenge off to a flying start on Monday after the Iranian players chose not to sing their anthem in apparent support for anti-government protests at home.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands registers hard-fought win to beat Senegal 2-0

Cody Gakpo scored a late goal on his FIFA World Cup debut and Davy Klaassen added a second deep in stoppage time to give the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Senegal in their Group A clash at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.