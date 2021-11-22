Morning digest | Farmer unions seek legal backing for MSP and repeal of electricity Bill; PM Modi likely to join Biden’s Democracy Summit, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to rollback the three contentious farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morchaon Sunday evening wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister demanding a legal guarantee of remunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of the draft of Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021 while expressing the hope that the farmer leaders would be called for a discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in U.S. President Joseph Biden’s “Summit for Democracy”, officials said, confirming that the government has received an invitation for him to take part in the conference in virtual format on December 9-10.

The CBI had to cut a sorry face after a special court granted bail to retired Navy officers Randeep Singh and S.J. Singh and others in a case of alleged leak of confidential information on submarine projects for pecuniary gains, terming the agency's chargesheets as "incomplete" as the documents do not mention anything about a probe under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), officials said.

Life expectancy among the poorest is lower by 9.1 years and 6.2 years among men and women, respectively, compared to the richest in urban areas, noted a report released recently by Azim Premji University in collaboration with 17 regional NGOs across India.

India has invited global companies to invest in its energy transition and work with it to achieve its vision to expand the green footprint by more than doubling the share of natural gas in the country's energy basket.

The Press Association has said there is an "impending crisis" in the Press Council of India (PCI) as the government has not yet appointed its new chairman even as the extended term of the incumbent chairman expired on Sunday.

The Gujarat State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of schools for students from Classes 1 to 5 from Monday, November 22. Gujarat’s Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that all schools will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and follow rules laid down by the authorities.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi had no knowledge about border security and responding to his questions on China’s infractions in the border regions would be to undermine national security.

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. Though the order issued by the environment department did not make it clear if the curbs on construction and demolition activities will continue, a senior official said the ban has been lifted.

Axar Patel’s triple strike derailed New Zealand and handed India a 73-run win in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday. The home team swept the series 3-0 and is on a six-match unbeaten run in T20Is.

The CPI(M) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh and the alleged attack on TMC members outside a police station in Tripura. In a statement, the CPI(M) said that as the date for the civic body polls is drawing near, the "fascist terror" of the BJP is increasing.

With an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government has decided to set up a tax plan for “cow welfare” in the State where gau kalyan (cow welfare) has been at the heart of politics for years.

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Sunday appointed State vice-president Pratap Banerjee as the in-charge of the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election management committee of the party. The proposed date for the elections to KMC, as well as Howrah Municipal Corporation, is December 19. The notification is yet to be issued.

Captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday pleased to see up and coming all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer returning with tidy figures as India completed an easy 3-0 clean sweep of the T20 International series against the visiting New Zealand in Kolkata.

Aiming to attract investments to West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Mumbai next month, a source said on Sunday. Ms. Banerjee is likely to arrive in Mumbai on December 1 on a three-day tour, the source said.

Calling Tamil Nadu “the China of Indian TT”, Olympian S. Raman said the State has produced several paddlers in both the men and women sections at the National and International level, and that an Olympic medal for India and Tamil Nadu is not a dream anymore.