At 65%, Maharashtra clocks better turnout than in 2019

The final voter turnout stood at 65.02% during the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly election on Wednesday, the State’s Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam told The Hindu. Polling concluded peacefully, barring minor skirmishes in Beed district. This marked an increase from the 61.6% recorded during the 2019 Assembly elections. Mumbai City saw a turnout of just 52.07%, while Mumbai Suburban fared slightly better at 55.77%

Final phase of Jharkhand polls records 67.59% turnout

Polling in 38 constituencies (14,218 booths) in the second and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday peacefully with a better turnout of voters compared to the first phase. Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Jharkhand, Neha Arora said, a turnout of 67.59% was recorded. In comparison to the first phase of polling, which witnessed 66.65% voting, the percentage of the second phase was higher.

Gautam Adani charged with alleged bribery scheme; hiding plan to bribe Indian officials, says U.S.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials. Mr. Adani (62) and his nephew Sagar Adani (30), executives of Adani Green Energy Limited, and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global Limited, were charged on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) with conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud, as well as substantive securities fraud, for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from U.S. investors and global financial institutions through false and misleading statements.

India strongly rejects new Canadian media report on Nijjar killing, calls it smear campaign

India on Wednesday strongly trashed as “smear campaign” a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian Prime Minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Referring to the report quoting an unnamed official, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such “ludicrous statements” should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

Dominica confers top award on PM Modi

Dominica has conferred its top award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to enhancing the bilateral partnership between India and Dominica .The Prime Minister, who is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit, was conferred the “Dominica Award of Honour” by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica during the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana on Wednesday. “Honoured to be conferred with the highest national award by Dominica. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Bypolls held for 15 seats across four States; five U.P. police officers suspended

Five police officers were suspended in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav complained that they were using indecent behaviour and language with burqa-clad women to prevent them from casting their votes. He demanded a repoll in the Kundraki constituency. Apart from U.P., bypolls were also held in six Assembly seats in Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. Stray incidents of violence were reported in at least two seats, one each in Punjab and U.P.

Several exit polls give edge to BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Several exit polls on Wednesday gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliances in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, while some projected that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition may emerge on top in Maharashtra. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-Nationalist Congress Party alliance is in power in Maharashtra, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.

PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen ties between India, ‘CARICOM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and ‘CARICOM’ as he held talks with the Caribbean partner countries, focusing on areas such as trade, technology, and tourism, among others. Mr. Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday — the first visit by an Indian head of State in more than 50 years — made the remarks as he joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana.

Manipur Congress urges Kharge to take action against Chidambaram over X post

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday urged the party’s president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to take action against senior leader P. Chidambaram for his controversial post on X. In the post, which was later deleted, Mr. Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy. In a letter to Mr. Kharge, the Congress leaders said, “We unanimously condemn the content of Shri P. Chidambaram’s post regarding the Manipur crisis.”

Delhi govt. implements work-from-home policy amid severe pollution

As toxic air continues to choke the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered its offices — except those providing essential services — to operate at half their strength. The government order also applies to offices of the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi. However, hospitals and departments dealing with power, water, sanitation, transport and other essential services will continue to operate at full capacity.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15; board announces datesheet

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday. In a late-night notification, the board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while the class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025. For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as NATO ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump says he has chosen former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to serve as U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the bedrock Western alliance that the president-elect has expressed skepticism about for years. Mr. Trump, in a statement, said Mr. Whitaker was “a strong warrior and loyal Patriot” who “will ensure the United States’ interests are advanced and defended” and “strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability.”

U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

The United States vetoed a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the war in Gaza on Wednesday because it is not linked to an immediate release of hostages taken captive by Hamas in Israel in October 2023. The U.N. Security Council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution sponsored by the 10 elected members on the 15-member council, but it was not adopted because of the U.S. veto. The resolution that was put to a vote “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties, and further reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Yunus government cancels passports of 22 veteran security and military officials

In a major crackdown on the veteran security officials, the interim government of Bangladesh this week has ordered the cancellation of passports of twenty-two officials who served in the powerful intelligence and law enforcement agencies including the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). In a notification, the Home Ministry of Bangladesh announced that the passports of these veteran officers were being cancelled as they are currently under investigation for disappearing political opponents during the Sheikh Hasina presidency.

Curtain goes up on 55th International Film Festival of India with a star-studded inaugural

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kick-started with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa, on Wednesday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju inaugurated the nine-day festivities in the presence of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, festival director Shekhar Kapur, and others. The festivities began with a dance that paid tribute to India’s pursuit of excellence in spirituality and for being the spiritual leader of the world.

WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop ‘snake cracks’, amid heavy rain

WACA head curator Isaac McDonald said on Wednesday that the unusual rain in Perth has impacted the pitch preparation for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and though he doesn’t expect the surface to develop “snake cracks”, there will still be plenty of bounce and carry. The surface at the Optus Stadium or at the nearby WACA ground is known for its pace and bounce, and when the cracks open up in dry conditions, it provides more assistance to the seamers besides bringing the spinners into play.

