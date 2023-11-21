November 21, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST

₹5 crore released for women survivors of sexual assault, other crimes in Manipur, SC told

The Manipur government on November 20 informed the Supreme Court that ₹5 crore has been credited to a dedicated bank account to disburse compensation to women who are survivors of sexual assault and other crimes committed since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the State. The affidavit filed by the State government did not state the number of women compensated so far.

Attorney General’s 35-page note speaks for the Tamil Nadu Governor

A note submitted by the Attorney General of India in the Supreme Court portrays Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi as a constitutional authority battling the State government’s lack of transparency and disregard of regulations.

India, Australia finalising agreements for cooperation in hydrography and air-to-air refuelling

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles held bilateral talks on Monday during which they underscored enhancing cooperation further in information exchange and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). The two sides are also in an advanced stage of discussion to conclude implementing arrangements on hydrography cooperation and cooperation for air-to-air refuelling, the Defence Ministry said.

Hundreds of OpenAI staff threaten mass exodus to join ex-CEO

Hundreds of staff at OpenAI threatened to quit the leading artificial intelligence company on November 20 and join Microsoft. They would follow OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, who said he was starting an AI subsidiary at Microsoft following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology.

China keen on extending China-Myanmar Economic Corridor to Sri Lanka

China is “prioritising” the extension of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) to Sri Lanka, the country’s Special Envoy told President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday, in an indication that China is looking to scale up the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project in South Asia.

China is the biggest security anxiety for India and Australia, says Australian Deputy Prime Minister

For both Australia and India, China is the biggest trading partner, and China is our “biggest security anxiety”, said Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, making the opening remarks at the 2+2 dialogue on Monday. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said this is a partnership which is “consequential for us, but it is crucial for our region.”

IMEEC, I2U2 progress could be paused due to Israel-Hamas conflict: U.S. envoy

The Israel-Hamas conflict and bombardment of Gaza could “pause” progress on India-U.S. trade, and connectivity initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the India-Israel-UAE-U.S. (I2U2) groupings, U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, but that the ideas would “stand the test of time”.

Joseph Boakai declared winner of Liberia presidential Election

Political veteran Joseph Boakai was on Monday declared winner of Liberia’s presidential election, beating incumbent George Weah, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) said after completing the ballot count.

INDIA bloc’s student outfits to launch national-level protests against NEP

Sixteen student organisations, most of them associated with various constituent parties of the Opposition INDIA bloc, will meet here on November 21 at a joint convention to announce a series of protests against the Union government for demanding withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The claim of India’s GDP reaching the $4 trillion mark is bogus and fake, says Congress

The Congress on November 20 said senior Union Ministers from poll-bound States like Rajasthan and Telangana shared “bogus and fake news” that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has crossed the four-trillion dollar mark only to generate euphoria and headline management.

NIA registers fresh case against SFJ and Pannun over threat to Air India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has booked the banned United States-based outfit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over a recent video clip threatening Air India with a global blockade from November 19 and warning Sikhs that flying with the airline “could put their lives in danger”.

