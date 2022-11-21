Morning Digest | 12 die in Bihar as speeding truck ploughs into crowd; Ecuador beats Qatar in FIFA World Cup opener, and more

November 21, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ecuador coast past hapless hosts Qatar in opener

Ecuador eased past World Cup debutants Qatar 2-0 on Sunday with two goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia in a first opening game defeat for a host nation in the tournament’s history.

At least 12 die in Bihar as speeding truck ploughs into religious procession

At least 12 people, a third of them children, were killed and several others were injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday evening, officials said.

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Prime suspect procured SIM card in Coimbatore

The prime suspect in Saturday’s blast in Mangaluru stayed in Coimbatore in the first week of September, police investigation has revealed. The 24-year-old suspect, Mohammed Shariq, was also one of the two people injured in the blast that occurred in a moving auto rickshaw.

Buoyed by Bharat Jodo, Congress mulls yatra from west to east

Encouraged by the response of the Bharat Jodo Yatra so far, the Congress is exploring the idea of a similar yatra from west to east next year. Though the plans are still at a discussion stage, if the yatra takes place, it will be on hybrid mode where the yatra will be on foot as well as using vehicles to cover difficult geographical terrain.

Lawyer protests unite CJI, Law Minister on protecting sanctity of Collegium decisions

Lawyers’ protests over the reported transfer of two Gujarat and Telangana High Courts’ judges may have brought the judiciary and the government closer on the need to protect the sanctity of Supreme Court Collegium decisions.

India’s soft loans to neighbours up to $15 billion: Shringla

The volume of India’s soft loans to neighbouring countries has increased from about $3 billion to almost $15 billion in the last eight years, former foreign secretary and G-20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Ukraine, Russia trade blame over nuclear plant shelling

Kyiv and Moscow on November 20 traded accusations of shelling on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russia controls in southern Ukraine. The U.N. atomic watchdog that has a team of experts at the plant—the biggest nuclear facility in Europe—said “powerful explosions” had occurred on Saturday and Sunday.

Wave of cases tests China’s COVID-19 strategy

China on Saturday reported its first official COVID-19 death in close to six months as the country battled a record wave of cases that have tested the government’s “zero-COVID” strategy. An 87-year-old man died in Beijing on Saturday, the first death announced by authorities since May when Shanghai was battling a wave of cases and faced a two month lockdown.

F1 | Max Verstappen wins season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen claimed a record-extending 15th win this year with a “sublime” performance for Red Bull in Sunday’s tight and strategic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel headed into retirement with a point.

Djokovic matches Federer’s record with 6th ATP Finals title

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.

IFFI 2022: Spanish cine icon Carlos Saura honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday. Saura, who has been making movies since 1955, continues to be an active filmmaker. He is one of the triumvirate of directing icons of his country alongside Luis Bunuel and Pedro Almodovar.