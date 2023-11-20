November 20, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST

ICC World Cup | Australia defeats India by six wickets to win sixth title

An eerie silence descended at a packed venue with more than ninety thousand fans as Australia busted India’s dreams. The light dimmed on the Men in Blue as their searing run in the World Cup ground to a halt as Australia triumphed in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 night.

Delhi struggles to breathe easy as air turns toxic

Delhiites of different age groups faced respiratory problems this month, when air pollution spiked. Some people also said that they see their existing conditions worsen every winter over the same reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the campaign trail, Raje woos women voters amidst uncertainty about her own political future

As former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje arrives in Gogunda — a village also known as the Rajtilak Sthal (place of coronation) of Maharana Pratap — for the first of a long series of campaign events on Friday, her own shot at the State’s top political throne is uncertain. For the first time since 2003, she is not being projected as the BJP’s Chief Ministerial face in the State.

Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, who President Jimmy Carter called “an extension of myself” owing to her prominent role in his administration even as she tirelessly promoted the cause of mental health, died on Sunday at age 96, the Carter Center said.

Indira Gandhi Peace Prize presented to COVID-19 warriors

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2022 was, on Sunday, jointly awarded to the Indian Medical Association and the Trained Nurses Association of India as representatives of the COVID-19 warriors in the country.

Rampant corruption in Rajasthan creating huge losses for the nation: PM

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “corruption and nepotism” rampant in the State were creating huge losses for the nation. The future of the youth was being compromised, and the money allocated for Central schemes was being diverted, Mr. Modi alleged.

Outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidential election

Libertarian outsider Javier Milei pulled off a massive upset on Sunday with a resounding win in Argentina’s presidential election, a stinging rebuke of the traditional parties that have overseen decades of economic decline.

After OBC rally to counter Jarange Patil, Wadettiwar distances himself from Bhujbal

A day after Minister and Other Backward Class (OBC) leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s broadside against activist Manoj Jarange Patil and the Maratha reservation issue, Congressman and Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar on November 19 said there should not be any fight or rift between the OBC and the Maratha communities.

Over 930 FIRs registered against farmers for burning stubble: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police has registered 932 FIRs against farmers for burning crop residue since November 8 while a fine of ₹1.67 crore has been imposed in 7,405 cases, a senior official said on Sunday. According to the Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla, red entries were made in the revenue records of 340 farmers for stubble burning.

Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title

A ruthless Novak Djokovic destroyed home favourite Jannik Sinner to win the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time on Sunday - adding yet another milestone to his incredible career.

ICC World Cup | Rohit was exceptional both as person and leader, says Rahul Dravid

A dull tinge lingered on Rahul Dravid’s face right through while he spoke to the media after India lost the World Cup final to Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19. “I have just come immediately after the game and obviously there is disappointment and some strong emotions running in that dressing room. May be once the dust settles, we could reflect on a good campaign until the final. But the dust should first settle,” the Indian coach said.

India vs Australia | I wasn’t invited for the final, says former captain Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev on November 19 claimed that he was not invited to the World Cup final between the hosts and Australia in Ahmedabad. Kapil, who led India to its maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983, said he wanted to travel for the game with the rest of his teammates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.