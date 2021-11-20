Morning digest | Some use farmers as mere pawns, says PM Modi in poll-bound U.P.; at least 13 killed in A.P. rains, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Speaking in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh soon after he announced the withdrawal of the contentious three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an attack on Opposition parties and said keeping farmers entangled in problems has been the basis of some parties.

At least 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws, assuring farmer groups protesting against them for the past year that the legislative process for the repeal would be completed in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

President Joe Biden remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, but is showing some signs of aging, his doctor said Friday after the oldest president in American history underwent his first routine physical in office and — in a history-making moment — briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent a colonoscopy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to roll back the contentious farm laws will lead to political recalibration in western U.P. ahead of Assembly polls. Sources say the decision was on the cards for some time but because of multiple factors it was delayed.

The unexpected announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to repeal the three controversial farm laws — largely seen as guided by the political compulsions due to upcoming elections in northern States — seems to have come “a little too late” for the ruling coalition in Haryana to win back the farming community, mostly the Jats. The “damage has already been done”, say political analysts.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on Friday, celebrations broke out among jubilant farmers who have been agitating at the Singhu border for almost a year now.

In September, 3,000 kg of drugs were seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat and tracked to Aashi Trading Company, which is registered at an address in a middle-class locality in Vijayawada. Appaji Reddem reports on the ongoing investigation of one of the biggest drug hauls of the country

Stating that the Uniform Civil Code “is a necessity and mandatorily required today,” the Allahabad High Court has called upon the Central government to forthwith initiate the process for its implementation.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National president N. Chandrababu Naidu broke into tears and wept over "unsavoury remarks" allegedly made against his wife by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members in the Assembly, on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday that India and China were going through a “particularly bad patch” in their ties because Beijing had taken a set of actions in violation of agreements for which it still did not have a “credible explanation” and it was for the Chinese leadership to answer where they wanted to take the bilateral relationship.

Russian President Putin will be in India in early December and so will the Russian S-400 Triumf long range air defense systems — and the question is, will the US government place sanctions on India, or will President Biden use his powers for sanctions waiver.

The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

A clinical 117-run opening partnership between K.L. Rahul (65, 49b, 6x4, 2x6) and Rohit Sharma (55, 36b, 1x4, 5x6) helped India record a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I here on Friday.

Tim Paine stepped down as Australia test cricket captain on Friday for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker, although an investigation by governing body Cricket Australia exonerated him of any breach of its code of conduct.

P.V. Sindhu and K. Srikanth posted dominant victories and entered the semifinals at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday.