Companies from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru lead list of Indian entities facing U.S. sanctions

From the neighbourhoods of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the individuals and entities facing U.S. sanctions are scattered across the country.

Rohit Bal, czar of high fashion, dies at 63

Rohit Bal, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday (November 1, 2024) at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi said. He was 63.

Two non-locals injured after being shot at in Kashmir

Suspected militants fired upon and injured two non-local workers in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Friday evening (November 1, 2024).

India-U.S. joint special forces exercise to be held from Nov 2-22 in Idaho

A military exercise between the special forces of India and the U.S. is set to commence on Saturday (November 2, 2024) in Idaho, seeking to enhance combined capabilities in executing joint special forces operations in desert and semi-desert environment and develop interoperability.

99 cities recorded ‘poor’ air quality a day after Deepavali

Ninety nine of the 265 cities for which Air Quality Index (AQI) data were available on the Central Pollution Control Board website reported “poor” air quality on Friday (November 1, 2024) (data for 24 hours prior to 4 p.m. on this day).

Congress slams EC, says it may take legal recourse to expunge remarks against the party

The Congress on Friday (November 3, 2024) made a sharp rebuttal to the Election Commission’s (EC) response to its complaints on the Haryana elections, saying if the poll panel’s goal is to “strip itself of the last vestiges of neutrality”, then it is doing a “remarkable job” at creating that impression.

Bangladeshi Hindus rally seeking protection

Tens of thousands of minority Hindus rallied on Friday (November 1, 2024) to demand that the interim government in Muslim-majority Bangladesh protect them from a wave of attacks and harassment and drop sedition cases against Hindu community leaders.

Maharashtra mess: rebellions, multi-cornered fights, lack of issues

With rebellions, internal squabbles within the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and the several nominations which have been filed, Maharashtra Assembly elections, slated to take place in a single phase on November 20, have confounded many pollsters.

Roof collapse at Serbian railway station kills at least 13

A concrete roof above the entrance of a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed Friday (November 1, 2024), killing at least 13 people, with more feared buried under the rubble.

India shoots itself in the foot after dominating most of the day

More than 20,000 spectators thronged the Wankhede Stadium, to celebrate the festive week by supporting the Indian Test team when it needed it the most. But as the floodlights were switched on in the dying moments, 13 minutes of mayhem dampened the celebratory mood that had prevailed for the home fans for most of the day.

