Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a review meeting on the suspension bridge collapse incident, in Morbi district on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Morbi bridge tragedy: PM Modi emphasises “detailed and impartial inquiry”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1, 2022, emphasized on “detailed, impartial and extensive” inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, in which as many as 140 people lost their lives, in the worst such catastrophe to have occurred in Gujarat in recent years. He is understood to have told the officials that the inquiry must be impartial, it must bring out the truth and its findings must be implemented.

At SCO meet hosted by China, Jaishankar takes aim at Belt and Road Initiative

Connectivity projects must respect sovereignty issues, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said, in a reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), at a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. In a series of tweets outlining his speech, Dr. Jaishankar took aim at China’s BRI, which passes through parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) claimed by India, saying that, “Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States and respect international law”.

Considering ways to facilitate NRIs to cast vote, Centre tells SC

The Union government on November 1, 2022, in the Supreme Court, said it was considering ways to facilitate non-resident Indians (NRI), especially migrant laborers, to cast their votes remotely while ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Allowing NRIs to vote from abroad may see expatriates — a bulk of whom are migrant laborers, mostly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern parts of the country — emerge as a decisive force in the country’s electoral politics.

Four militants killed in anti-militancy operations in Kashmir: J&K Police

Four militants were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Pulwama districts on Tuesday, and a likely “ fidayeen” (suicide) attack in the Valley, the J&K Police said. “Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mukhtar Bhat is among the three killed terrorists [in Pulwama’s Awantipora area]. As per the source, he, along with a foreign terrorist, was going for ‘ fidayeen’ attack on the security forces’ camp. The Awantipora police and the Army averted a major terror incident,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Bolsonaro declines to concede Brazil defeat in first address, but ‘authorises’ transition of power

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday stopped short of conceding the election to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, instead using his first public comments since his defeat two days ago to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful. Mr. Bolsonaro lost Sunday’s race by a thin margin, garnering 49.1% of the vote to da Silva’s 50.9%, according to the nation’s electoral authority.

Pleas against election freebies should be listed before three-judge Bench at the earliest, says SC

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, on November 1, 2022 said petitions seeking a declaration that pre-poll promises of “irrational” freebies by political parties constitute a corrupt practice under the election law should be posted before a three-judge Bench “at the earliest”. In August, the court had referred the case to a three-judge Bench to consider whether an “enforceable” order could be passed to stop political parties in power from promising and distributing these freebies.

Netanyahu poised for comeback in Israeli election, exit polls show

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared well placed to return to power after exit polls following Tuesday's election showed his right-wing bloc heading for a narrow majority lifted by a strong showing from his far-right allies. Israel’s fifth election in less than four years exasperated many voters but turnout was nonetheless reported at the highest levels since 1999.

More areas covered by AFSPA will be de-notified as and when violence parameters come down: Lt. Gen Kalita

Eastern Army Commander Lt. General R. P. Kalita on November 1 said more and more areas still covered by Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA) will be de-notified as and when violence parameters come down to an acceptable level in those places. He said peace and development have been ushering in these places. "This has been possible only due to sacrifice that has been made by the Indian Armed forces in ensuring that violence parameters are brought down to an acceptable level.

Musk says Twitter will charge $8 for blue tick

Twitter Inc will charge $8 for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday, in his push to monetize the service and make the social media network less reliant on ads. Mr. Musk said blue-tick subscribers would get priority in replies, mentions and search, and be able to post longer videos and audios, while dealing with half as many ads.

BJP accuses Kejriwal, Mann of criminal negligence over Delhi’s air quality, calls for their resignation

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi and Punjab of “criminal negligence” for Delhi’s air pollution levels hitting the “severe” category, and demanded the resignations of Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, showed that stubble burning accounted for 22% of the city’s PM 2.5 pollution on Monday.

South Korea police admit crowd surge response was 'insufficient'

South Korean police admitted Tuesday their emergency response to a deadly Halloween crush had been "insufficient", with top officials saying crowd management failures had likely contributed to the disaster. At least 156 mostly young people were killed, and scores more injured, in a deadly crowd surge late Saturday at the first post-pandemic Halloween party in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district. "There were multiple reports to the police indicating the seriousness at the site just before the accident occurred," national police chief Yoon Hee-keun said.

Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations

Russia reinforced its fighting force on November 1, 2022 with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men, and doubled the number of civilians it's trying to evacuate in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to recapture the strategically vital southern port city of Kherson.

Elon Musk ropes in Indian-origin tech executive amid changes in Twitter

Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin technology executive, is “helping out” Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk as he revamps the social media giant following its acquisition by the billionaire entrepreneur. Last week, Mr. Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and ousted chief executive Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

India allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit

India said it will allow cargoes of white and brown rice backed by letters of credit issued before Sept. 9 to be shipped overseas, a measure that provides some relief to exporters grappling with fresh government curbs. The surprise move trapped nearly 1 million tonnes of rice at ports that had been in transit before the government made the announcement.

India donates $2.5 million to support education, healthcare of Palestinian refugees

India presented a cheque of $2.5 million, the second tranche of the pledged $5 million annual support, to a UN agency on Monday that will go directly to serve the schools, health centres and other basic services run by the organisation to support Palestinian refugees. India has given $22.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) since 2018.

CAA is an internal matter of India, says Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

The Information Minister of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was framed to grant Indian nationality to minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan is an “internal matter” of India and pointed out that there are fanatical groups that exist both in Bangladesh and India that are working to “undermine social harmony”.

Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger

A U.S. federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.” Penguin Random House quickly condemned the ruling, which it called “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors." In its statement Monday, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal.