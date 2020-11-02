Morning Digest: MEA says Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of India, focus on swing States as U.S. election nears, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India on Sunday slammed Pakistan for its attempt to accord provincial status to the “so-called Gilgit-Baltistan”, saying it is intended to camouflage the “illegal” occupation of the region by Islamabad.

With hours to go until Election Day, both presidential candidates and their star campaigners were engaged in hectic campaigning across battleground States, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading U.S. President Donald Trump in key States and nationally. The messaging and campaign style of both camps reflected a deeply polarised electorate and the candidates’ contrasting approaches to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to rage across the country.

Hizbul Mujahideen “operation chief” Saif-ul-Islam Mir, who succeeded Reyaz Naikoo, was killed in an encounter in Srinagar on Sunday. “During a search operation in Rangreth area of Srinagar, the presence of a terrorist was ascertained. He was given an opportunity to surrender. However, he fired indiscriminately. In the ensuing encounter, Saif-ul-Islam Mir alias Dr. Saif alias Ghazi Haider, a resident of Malangpora, affiliated with Hizb was killed,” IGP Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force are scheduled to arrive on November 4 flying non-stop from France, an official source said. With this, the IAF will have eight of the 36 Rafale jets in service.

Ahead of the byelections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March, says the new entrants to the BJP and its senior leaders are working unitedly to ensure the party’s victory.

President Donald Trump has ended his first term in office with a big push for ties with India, sending his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for talks just one week before the election, and holding two rallies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Houston and in Ahmedabad, in the past year.

Under sustained heat over law and order incidents — the latest being the Hathras rape case of a Dalit girl — Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces a test of anti-incumbency in the bypolls for seven seats on Tuesday.

The Haryana government is contemplating a law against “love jihad”, a term used by fringe groups to describe interfaith relationships. Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on Sunday the Centre and the State government were taking the “love jihad” issue very seriously. He was talking to journalists in Karnal in the backdrop of the murder a 21-year-old student, Nikita, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Faridabad district’s Ballabhgarh, last week.

Rajasthan Royals may have chased down some stiff targets this season, but not on Sunday night. Its chase for place in the playoffs was over too after the 60-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.

Anticipating strong demand during Deepavali, most car-makers registered strong growth in dispatches to dealers in October. Market leader Maruti Suzuki on Sunday said it sold over 1.63 lakh passenger vehicles in the domestic market in October, 17.6% up from 1.39 lakh vehicles in the month in 2019.