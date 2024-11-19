SpaceX’s Falcon-9 deploys India’s GSAT-N2 satellite into orbit

India’s GSAT-N2 (GSAT-20) communication satellite was successfully launched by SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket in the early hours of November 19, 2024. After lifting off at 12.01 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, Falcon-9 put the GSAT-N2 into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. This is India’s first collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Global South hit by food, fuel, fertiliser crises due to conflicts: PM Modi at G-20 Summit

The countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel, and fertiliser crisis caused by global conflicts, and the G-20 must give primacy to their concerns and priorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (November 18, 2024). In an address on the first day of the G-20 summit, Mr. Modi complimented the Brazilian presidency of the grouping for taking forward the “people-centric decisions” taken at the bloc’s summit in New Delhi last year. The Indian G-20 presidency's call for "One Earth, One Family, One Future” continued to resonate at the Rio conversations, he said.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hurt in stone pelting on his car

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was injured after a stone pelting on his car on Monday (November 18, 2024). He was returning from campaigning when his car was attacked by stone pelters, sources close to Mr. Deshmukh told The Hindu. Mr. Deshmukh had been shifted to Alexis Hospital, Nagpur. “Some unidentified persons threw stones at Mr. Deshmukh’s car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol,” police said.

Manipur violence: MHA to deploy 5,000 additional Central forces; sixth body found

The Union Home Ministry will deploy 50 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), comprising around 5,000 personnel, in the next few days amid violence and killings in Manipur. “The 20 additional companies, of around 2,000 personnel, that were sanctioned last week will arrive in the State on Tuesday,” officials said. At least 22 people have been killed in the State in fresh round of violence since November 7.

CCI slaps ₹213 crore penalty on Meta in relation to WhatsApp privacy policy

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a penalty of ₹213.14 crore on social media major Meta for unfair business ways with respect to WhatsApp privacy policy update done in 2021. Besides, the competition watchdog has directed Meta to “cease and desist” from anti-competitive practices. Meta and WhatsApp have also been asked to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline to address the anti-competition issues, according to a CCI order.

Kolkata police tighten security around R.G. Kar rape and murder prime accused Sanjay Roy

Following allegations of a police conspiracy to silence him, made by the principal accused in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, the Kolkata police have tried to prevent Sanjay Roy from interacting with the media. The police personnel were seen hitting prison vans so that journalists were unable to hear what the accused was saying while being produced in court today. The police’s move comes after the accused made shocking allegations against former Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal on November 11, while coming out of his first court hearing. “Big officers... I am even giving you names, Vineet Goyal, DC Special, they are trying to frame me. They have conspired against me,” he had said. The accused was hurriedly taken away from the premises in a police car at the time.

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen from Pakistan Maritime Security Agency vessel

“The Coast Guard has rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast and kept on their ship near the maritime boundary between the two countries,” officials said on Monday (November 18, 2024). The incident took place on Sunday (November 17, 2024) when the Coast Guard received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ) in the afternoon, said an ICG release. “At approximately 15:30 pm, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat operating near the NFZ. The call reported that another Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, had been intercepted by a PMSA vessel, and seven Indian crew members on board had been apprehended,” said the release.

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to U.S. proposal for ceasefire with Israel: Lebanese official

“Lebanon and Hezbollah have agreed to a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire with Israel with some comments on the content,” a top Lebanese official told Reuters on Monday (November 18, 2024), describing the effort as the most serious yet to end to the fighting. Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said Lebanon had delivered its written response to the U.S. ambassador in Lebanon on Monday (November 18, 2024), and White House envoy Amos Hochstein was travelling to Beirut to continue talks. Hezbollah, a heavily armed movement backed by Iran, endorsed its long-time ally Berri to negotiate over a ceasefire.

Even with Lebanon truce deal, Israel will operate against Hezbollah: Israel PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will continue to operate militarily against the Iran-backed Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached in Lebanon. ”The most important thing is not (the deal that) will be laid on paper,” Mr. Netanyahu told the Israeli Parliament. “We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah’s attacks... even after a ceasefire,” to keep the group from rebuilding, he said. Mr. Netanyahu also said there was no evidence that Hezbollah would respect any ceasefire reached.

Bangladeshi ex-ministers face ‘massacre’ charges in court

Thirteen Bangladeshi former top government officials arrested after the revolution in August appeared in court Monday (November 18, 2024) accused of “enabling massacres”, with prosecutors repeating extradition demands for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina. Dozens of Hasina’s allies have been taken into custody since her regime collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster. Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the 13 defendants, who included 11 former ministers, a judge and an ex-government secretary, were accused of command responsibility for the deadly crackdown on the student-led protest that ousted the regime.

