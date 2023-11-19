November 19, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST

Uttar Pradesh bans halal branding on food items

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned labelling halal on eatables such as dairy products, sugar, bakery items, peppermint oil, savouries and edible oil.

Come poll season, parties woo women voters, but are not interested in fielding them as candidates

Cash assistance, subsidised LPG cylinders, free education from kindergarten to postgraduation, and free rides on urban public transport — it is election season in five States and political parties are bending over backwards to woo women voters with a slew of promises. Coupled with the historic passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Special Session of Parliament in September, it would seem that women have arrived electorally in the country.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Authorities eye drilling from the top

Rescue workers at the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi started exploring other ways to reach workers, including from the top of the mountain face through which the tunnel is being constructed, officials announced on Saturday. The longer 170 metre route from the top, running simultaneously with other approaches, may take far longer to bore through than the approximately 60 metres of rubble at the southern entrance.

Perumal Murugan wins JCB Prize for Literature, to get ₹25 lakh cash prize

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan wins the coveted JCB Prize for Literature for his novel, Fire Bird, an English translation of his Tamil novel Aalandapatchi. The award carries ₹25 lakh cash prize. The translator is Janani Kannan and the work published by Penguin.

As losses mount, Rajasthan and M.P. farmers seek action against nilgais, stray cattle

The elections to Madhya Pradesh Assembly is over and the date of polling in Rajasthan is next week. Whoever comes to power, the farmers in both States have one common demand for them: help control the growing population of nilgais and stray cattle that destroy their crops. They want the new governments to learn from Bihar and Uttarakhand, where nilgais are considered vermin and State governments manage the menace with the approval of the Union Forest Department.

Quad, CECA on the agenda at India-Australia 2+2 dialogue

The upcoming Quad summit is expected to figure prominently in the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue between India and Australia on Monday, with both countries also likely to take stock of their ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). This comes shortly after the India-U.S. 2+2 dialogue last week, and will be an opportunity to discuss regional developments, including the crisis in West Asia.

Haryana government to move SC against HC verdict quashing 75% quota in private jobs

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the Haryana government’s law guaranteeing 75% reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the State, the Opposition parties have upped their ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition government.

SpaceX launches giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight

SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight. The booster had sent the rocketship toward space, but communication was lost eight minutes after liftoff from South Texas and SpaceX declared that the vehicle had failed.

In Punjab, AAP sets tone for 2024 parliamentary polls, hits out at Modi

Setting up the tone for next year’s parliamentary election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday sharpened its attack on Opposition parties in Punjab. Participating in the ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally in Hoshiarpur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed previous governments for ruining the State.

In his first speech as Maldives leader, Mohammed Muizzu vows to evict Indian troops

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives vowed on Friday to expel Indian troops deployed in the strategically located archipelago, in his first speech to the nation after being sworn into power.

ICC World Cup | Since I became the captain, we prepared for this day, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma at press conferences is often about the measured word, an impish smile and the rare streak of exasperation. The glue that binds all these elements is patience topped with some humour. As the Indian skipper prepared for the World Cup final against Australia, he addressed the media at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 18.

IND vs AUS | Over 6,000 security personnel to guard World Cup final: Ahmedabad police

More than 6,000 security personnel will be deployed in Ahmedabad city and the Narendra Modi stadium during the World Cup final between mighty India and five-time champions Australia on November 19, a senior police official said on Saturday.