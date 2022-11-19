Morning Digest | Police complaint against Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar comment; COP27 extended by a day as logjam on key issues continues, and more

November 19, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

With no consensus yet, COP27 extended by a day

With countries unable to arrive at a consensus, the 27 th edition of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) in Sharm el-Sheikh, which was scheduled to end on Friday, has been extended by a day. “The COP was supposed to wrap up its work today but has been extended by a day to attempt to take the ongoing negotiations to a logical end. Consensus is key on several issues and the extension is an attempt towards achieving it,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a blog late Friday. It isn’t unusual for COP meetings to be extended by a day or more.

Savarkar comment | Police complaint registered against Rahul Gandhi

A police complaint has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory remarks against right wing ideologue Veer Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. A non-cognisable offence has been registered against Mr. Gandhi under Section 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Thane police, after a complaint was filed by a member of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Vandana Dongre.

Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad calls for ‘new world order’

A “new world order” that would be respected by all members of the United Nations was the need of the hour, said Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mekdad on Friday. Delivering a special address on the current situation in Syria at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) in New Delhi, Mr. Mekdad said the government of President Bashar al-Assad had achieved a “resounding victory” against the Islamic State (IS) terrorists.

Winter Session of Parliament to begin from December 7

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the Winter Session of Parliament would begin from December 7 to 29. In a tweet, he said, “Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate.”

Dynasty rules on both sides of Gujarat politics

Nepotism and dynasty are thriving in the Prime Minister’s native State, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party liberally fielding candidates related to political functionaries and leaders in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. In over 50 out of 182 seats, candidates who have political leaders in their immediate family are on the ballot.

Twitter fate in doubt as employees defy Musk’s ultimatum

The future of Twitter seemed to hang in the balance Friday after its offices were locked down and key employees announced their departures in defiance of an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk. Fears grew that a fresh exodus would threaten the very existence of one of the world’s most influential internet platforms, which serves as a key communication tool for the world’s media, politicians, companies and celebrities.

Smaller parties in U.P. wait for Lok Sabha polls to bargain big

With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, many smaller political parties in Uttar Pradesh have started recalibrating their options after being sidelined by the larger alliance partners namely, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), which were giving these sub-regional outfits weightage during the Assembly elections.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on Saturday. The 30-day event aimed at rediscovering centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between the country’s north and south will give a glimpse of the Dravidian culture and the cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

John Kerry tests positive for COVID-19 as U.N. climate talks slow

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, a spokeswoman said late Friday night, the latest setback for what appeared to be stalled negotiations that were already going into overtime.

J&K government pitches for G20 meeting venue with Delhi’s preparation team

The J&K Government on Friday again pitched for the Union Territory (UT) as one of the “safe and mesmerising” venues for the upcoming G-20 summit to be hosted by India, even as such a move was opposed by Pakistan in the past. J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta proposed J&K as a venue during a meeting with the Central delegation preparing for the summit being held in 2023.

Mumbai’s measles count rises by seven to touch 176; suspected deaths remain at 8

The measles tally in Mumbai rose to 176 on Friday, up from 169 a day earlier, while the number of suspected deaths remained unchanged at eight, a civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s bulletin issued here late evening said the suspected cases of measles stood at 2,860.

Hakeem Jeffries will be a leader for Indian-Americans: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

Democratic Congressman from New York Hakeem Jeffries, who has announced to seek the powerful position of the House Democratic leader, has received immediate endorsements and would be a “tremendous leader” for the Indian-American community, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said on Friday.