Morning digest | Depression crosses T.N., A.P. coasts; India and China agree to restart border talks, and more

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai between 3 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021.

After a month-long freeze on Line of Actual Control (LAC) disengagement talks, Indian and Chinese diplomats decided to reconvene talks between border commanders “at an early date”. The officials also agreed that they must “ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident” in the interim, until the situation is resolved. The 13th round of border commander talks on October 10 ended with an acrimonious exchange between both sides.

The Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, announced on Thursday that the case of ambush in Churachandpur district will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurating the first Global Innovation Summit of the pharmaceuticals sector on Thursday, said that India must think about ramping up domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for vaccines and medicines.

More than half of the over 7,200 uncovered villages, which are largely inhabited by people from tribal communities, that the Government aims to provide with 4G connectivity by 2023 at an estimated cost of ₹6,466 crore, fall in the State of Odisha, according to official data.

Intermittent rain lashed many places in and around Chennai on November 18 as the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved closer inland. The India Meteorological Department said the depression lay 100 km south-southeast of Chennai at around 9 p.m. IST, and moved at a speed of 18 kmph over the past few hours.

A councillor of one of the villages along the China border in Ladakh on Thursday requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to allot alternative land for the border residents in Leh city as “warlike” situation prevailed in the area for the past one year.

Celebrated writer Amitav Ghosh says the “planetary crisis” is akin to the “bio-political wars of the past” and holds that “things are really not good” in the world today. Speaking of his new book The Nutmeg’s Curse, Mr. Ghosh said that violence directed at people, ultimately, becomes violence directed at the environment. Edited excerpts from an exclusive interview with Amit Baruah of The Hindu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, on Thursday night, handed over the bodies of two locals to their families for burial. Altaf Bhat and Dr. Mudasir Gul were among the four killed during an anti-militancy operation at Srinagar's Hyderpora on Monday.

Ahead of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meet beginning later this month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hit out at countries not working transparently as per global trading rules, without naming China, and called for a reboot of the way the world body goes about its business to deal with such situations.

India will look to clinch the series albeit with a more impactful batting performance from the middle-order in the second T20 International against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday.

Taiwan held a ceremony on Thursday to commission the first squadron of its most advanced F-16 fighter, a U.S.-made jet that will strengthen the island’s defences against threats by China.