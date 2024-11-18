Biden allows Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range missiles: U.S. official

U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia, a U.S. official told AFP on condition of anonymity on Sunday (November 17, 2024), marking a major policy shift long demanded by Kyiv. The New York Times and The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, first reported the change, saying it came in response to North Korea deploying troops to help Moscow's war effort. The U.S. official who spoke to AFP confirmed the reports as accurate, while spokespeople for the State Department, White House, and Pentagon declined to comment.

GRAP Stage-4 restrictions to come into force from November 18 as pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR

The Centre’s air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 a.m. on Monday (November 18, 2024), including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects. According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

With imposition of GRAP-4, no physical classes for students, except class 10, 12: Delhi CM Atishi

The Delhi government ordered schools to shift to the online mode of teaching, except for Classes 10 and 12. “...all schools will hold online classes till further orders,” Chief Minister Atishi said on X. “All heads of government, government aided and unaided private recognised schools of DoE, MCD, NDMC and DCB in Delhi are hereby directed to ensure that the physical classes for all students up to Class 9, and Class 11, are to be discontinued from November 18 until further orders,” the DoE stated in a circular, adding that in-person classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue as usual.

Jhansi hospital fire: Swapped children are reunited with families after two days of panic

A resident of Bamer village in Jhansi district, Kripa Ram Yadav’s newborn son goes missing in a neonatal ICU (NICU) fire tragedy, wife still missing, but child reunited after search. Doctors and other parents say that the confusion was caused because it was very difficult to identify infants without their tags, put up by the staff, with details such as their parents’ names, measurements, and weight.

National People’s Party withdraws support to Manipur government

The National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.In a letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday (November 17, 2024), the NPP’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, said his party felt the Manipur government under Nongthombam Biren Singh “completely failed” to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the State.

Congress delivers on promises, BJP reigns through lies, says Priyanka Gandhi in Gadchiroli

“The Congress party delivers on its promises, unlike the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), which indulges in nothing more than sloganeering,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), said at a rally in GadchirolI. “Whatever we utter are truths. Work starts immediately after we form the government. The BJP thinks sloganeering is enough and no work needs to be done,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Delhi court grants exemption from personal appearance to Vikash Yadav after he cites threat to life

A Delhi court has granted exemption from personal appearance to Vikash Yadav, accused of attempting to kill alleged Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the U.S., in a case of kidnapping and extortion lodged against him after he claimed threat to life. The judge directed him to appear before the court on February 3, the next date of hearing. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in December last year following a complaint by a Delhi-based businessman, accusing him of extorting and kidnapping. A charge sheet was filed in March and Mr. Yadav was granted bail in April.

Bangladesh will seek extradition of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina from India: Interim chief Yunus

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus said that his administration will seek the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has been in exile since fleeing a mass uprising in August 2024. In a televised address to the nation on his first 100 days in office, Mr. Yunus said that the interim government will try those responsible, including Ms. Hasina, for hundreds of deaths during the student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule. Mr. Yunus took the helm on August 8, 2024, three days after Ms. Hasina fled the country.

India in close consultation with Arab countries as West Asian conflict drags on

Amidst a flurry of exchanges between Indian and West Asian officials in the recent weeks, two senior Arab diplomats have taken charge of the ambassadorial posts at the Jordan and Egyptian embassies in New Delhi, indicating the fast-paced diplomatic consultations that are taking place between India and the leading powers in the conflict-torn West Asian region. The arrival of new Jordan Ambassador Yousef Mustafa Ali Abdelghani and new Egyptian Ambassador Kamel Galal is viewed in the diplomatic circle as important, as both Jordan and Egypt are ‘frontline states’ that have a lot at stake in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

Gaza civil defence says 30 dead after Israeli air strike

Gaza's civil defence agency said 30 people were killed, including children, and dozens were missing after an Israeli airstrike hit a building in the Palestinian territory's north. Israel's army said it had conducted overnight strikes and hit "terrorist targets" in the area. Israel's army said there were "ongoing terrorist activities in the area of Beit Lahia", adding: "Overnight, several strikes were conducted on terrorist targets in the area."

Russian airstrike in Sumy kills 8 and injures dozens

A Russian strike on a nine-story building in the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine killed eight people and wounded dozens, an official said, as Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack described by officials as the largest in recent months. Two more people were killed in the Odesa region, where the attack damaged energy infrastructure and disrupted power and water supplies, said local Gov.

