Morning digest | Holiday declared for educational institutions in multiple districts in TN due to rain; school enrolment fell during pandemic, says report, and more

Following incessant rains, many districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The percentage of rural children who were not enrolled in school doubled during the pandemic, with Government schools seeing an increase in enrolment at the expense of private schools, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021. Over a third of children enrolled in Classes 1 and 2 have never attended school in person.

Rebutting allegations that it had weakened the Glasgow climate pact by having the final text of the agreement read that coal would be “phased down” instead of “phased out,” Indian officials said it had merely read out a ‘consensus’ statement agreed to by all countries on the final day of the COP conference.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Wednesday reproached the “inertia” of the bureaucracy who waits for the court to pass orders, from stopping vehicles to dousing fires, to clean the Capital’s polluted air.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to hold their first “2+2” format talks with their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoygu along with Russian President Vladimir Putin who is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for the annual summit on December 6, as well as the inter-governmental joint commission meeting, sources confirmed in New Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department has maintained the red alert issued in Chennai and its surrounding districts for November 18 as the city is likely to receive extremely heavy rain. Rain will continue over Tamil Nadu till November 21.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said all the FIRs registered by the Punjab police against the farmers, who had been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws within the State, would be cancelled.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege motion in the West Bengal Assembly against the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It was moved by for not taking the sanction of the Speaker before filing the charge sheet in the Narada case.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on November 17.

Pakistan's Parliament in its joint sitting on Wednesday enacted a law to give Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file a review appeal against his conviction by a military court.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav produced sublime knocks as India bungled towards end before recovering in time to fashion a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening T20 International ushering in a new era in Indian cricket. Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) took New Zealand to 164 for six on a good batting surface.

Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday became the first Indian to hit a century in the Women's Big Bash League with a record-equalling 114 not out but her splendid effort went in vain as her side Sydney Thunders lost the match.

The new resolution on history passed last week by China’s ruling Communist Party has said that President Xi Jinping had tightened control over the military to address the party’s “obviously lacking” leadership of the armed forces under his predecessors.

China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other’s journalists amid a slight relaxation of tensions between the two sides.

The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the U.S. President Joe Biden.