Morning Digest | Army deploys new docks, upgrades speedboats for Pangong Tso patrol; India joins Moscow talks for inclusive government in Kabul, and more

India deploys new docks, upgrades speedboats for Pangong Tso patrol

The Army has deployed new landing docks and speed boats for patrolling on the Pangong Tso Lake in Eastern Ladakh matching the Chinese deployments on the lake located close to 14,000 feet. This is part of an overall capability enhancement and infrastructure development taken up by India since the 2020 standoff in Eastern Ladakh to plug deficiencies and catch up with Chinese build up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India joins Moscow talks for inclusive government in Kabul

India joined the latest meeting of the ‘Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan’ that was held on Wednesday in the Russian capital. The Moscow format — one of the several dialogue platforms on Afghanistan — which began before the Taliban takeover of Kabul, consists of Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and India. Joint Secretary in-charge of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the Ministry of External Affairs, J.P. Singh, represented India at the talks.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre of the temblor, which struck at 9:32 p.m., was located 27 km north-northwest of Mandi in the hill State.

COP27 | India, China, Brazil, South Africa oppose ‘carbon border tax’

With the 27 th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP) in Sharm El Sheikh nearing its final stages and efforts being ramped up to arrive at a conclusive agreement, a consortium of countries that includes India has jointly stated that carbon border taxes, that could result in market distortion and aggravate the trust deficit amongst parties, must be avoided.

Demonetisation was part of a larger policy to expand formal economy, government tells Supreme Court

The Union Finance Ministry told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that demonetisation in November 2016 was one in a series of “transformational economic policy steps” which led to a phenomenal growth in digital transactions, shrunk fake currency and saw more income tax payers.

Macron urges China to play ‘greater mediation role’ on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged China to play a “greater mediation role” to help avoid an escalation of the Ukraine war, a day after talks with his Chinese counterpart. “China can play a greater mediation role, alongside us, in the coming months,” said Mr. Macron, adding that he had discussed a possible trip to China early next year with President Xi Jinping.

UGC asks universities to hold lectures on ‘ideal king’, ‘khap panchayat’ to celebrate India as ‘mother of democracy’

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities and colleges to hold lectures on themes such as the “ideal king” in Indian philosophy as well as khap panchayats and their “democratic traditions” to celebrate India as the “mother of democracy” on Constitution Day on November 26.

Indian Railways to build boundary walls to prevent cattle being run over

Amid the recent cases of cattle being over run, the Indian Railways has set a target of building 1,000 km of boundary walls over the next six months in the worst-affected areas across its network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Supreme Court asks government to grant pension to 32 women IAF officers

The Supreme Court, in a significant order on Wednesday, ordered the government to grant pension to women officers who fought for 12 years to get reinstatement and permanent commission in the Indian Air Force (IAF). A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud found the women had been fighting for 12 years for a chance to be considered for permanent commission.

Mehrauli murder: police seek permission to conduct narco test on Aftab

The Delhi Police have sought permission from a local court to conduct a narco-analysis test on Aftab Poonawalla, who has been accused of killing his live-in partner and dumping her body parts in a south Delhi forest earlier this year.

Distinct attempt being made to forget rich nations’ historical contribution: India at COP27

The progress on key issues at the ongoing U.N. climate summit has not been good due to the divergence of views on some fundamental approaches to climate issues, India said on Wednesday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said there is a distinct attempt to “forget or overlook” historical contributions and responsibilities of developed nations.

After Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP leaders miss a welcoming Governor at Kolkata Raj Bhavan

Over the past three months, one of the usual sights of West Bengal politics has become less frequent. On any important political issue, the legislators and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would rally to the Raj Bhavan and meet the Governor. The Governor would acknowledge the demands of the BJP delegation and give voice to it during his media interactions.

Gujarat Assembly polls | Congress announces final list of 37 candidates

In its final list of 37 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections announced on Wednesday, the Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh Vaghela from Bayad, and former BJP MP and Minister Prabhatsinh Chauhan from Kalol in central Gujarat.

Republicans wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on January 17.

BJP leadership frowns over remarks made by Uttarakhand ex-CMs on incumbent Pushkar Dhami

The BJP’s central leadership has taken amiss statements made by two former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand — Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat — criticising the current Pushkar Dhami-led BJP government, summoning State unit chief Mahendra Bhat to Delhi to ask him to enforce some inner-party discipline among the flock in the State.

At COP27 climate summit, Brazil’s Lula promises new day for Amazon rainforest

Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told cheering crowds at the U.N. climate conference that he would crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, reinitiate relationships with countries that finance forest protection efforts and push to host an upcoming world climate summit in the rainforest.