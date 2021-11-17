Morning digest | Delhi NCR schools shut till Sunday, little over a thousand doubtful cases from Assam NRC referred for further action, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

All schools in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) have been directed to remain shut and the entry of trucks into the region, except those carrying essential goods, has been restricted until Sunday, November 21, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a list of directives late Tuesday.

Only little over a thousand doubtful cases in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam have been referred to the concerned district commissioners for necessary action, State Coordinator of NRC, Assam has said in an RTI reply.

China is engaged in a "border war" with India and is posing a grave threat to its neighbours, top Republican lawmaker John Cornyn has told the U.S. Senate, giving details of his visit to New Delhi and Southeast Asia to understand the challenges faced by countries in the region.

Four persons, including an overground worker (one who supports militants) and a civilian, were killed during an encounter in Srinagar’s Hyderpora on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday amid allegations that it was a “staged encounter” and one victim was used as “a human shield”.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and facilitating the travel of Afghans out of the country was on the top of the agenda as U.S. Special Envoy Thomas West met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Corridor would be reopened on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. The announcement comes ahead of the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak on Friday.

There were no verifiable, centralised records of Internet shutdowns in the country. Neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Department of Telecom maintain such a record, the parliamentary standing committee on information and technology pointed out in its report adopted on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) first term Board examination kicked off on Tuesday, with 16,000 Class 12 students writing their first papers in entrepreneurship and another 6,000 in beauty and wellness. Only 848 centres were used to conduct the exam.

In a new development in the Kasganj custodial death case, the girl who was allegedly ‘kidnapped’ by deceased Altaf purportedly told a magistrate on Monday that he promised to marry her and asked her to move to Agra with his ‘friend’ and that he would join them later.

In a major crackdown on online sexual abuse of minors and circulation of child pornographic material, the CBI has registered 23 new cases against 83 accused persons. It also conducted searches across 14 States and Union Territories.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said constitutional courts could not interfere with day-to-day rituals and sevas performed in temples on the basis of “public interest” petitions.

A three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which commences here on Wednesday, provides the first test for the Rohit-Dravid combination. With the next T20 World Cup less than a year away, the two have little time to ease into their roles.

United States President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed on the need to “responsibly” manage a competitive relationship but did not arrive at any significant breakthrough on any of the thorny issues that have led to increasingly confrontational ties.

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world's population.

The top U.S. health body has issued a ‘Level One’ COVID-19 notice for Americans travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower if one is fully vaccinated.