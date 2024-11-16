At least 10 children die, 16 battle for life in Jhansi medical college fire

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the children’s ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, officials said, as 16 others injured battled for life on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

Manipur Police recover three bodies from the Barak river

A government source told The Hindu that the police found three bodies, of a woman and two children, floating in the Barak river on Friday (November 15, 2024) afternoon and are ascertaining their identity.

Ind vs SA 4th T20I | Bullied in ‘Bullring’: Samson, Tilak deflate South Africa with series-winning tons

Sanju Samson’s breathtakingly beautiful stroke play was matched by Tilak Varma’s understated brilliance as India, riding on their record-breaking twin tons, bullied a listless South Africa with a series-winning 135-run victory in the fourth and final T20 International in Johannesburg on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Trump names Interior-designee Doug Burgum to head new White House council on energy

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday (November 15, 2024) that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, his choice to head the Interior Department, will also lead a newly created National Energy Council that will seek to establish U.S. “energy dominance” around the world.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine war will end ‘sooner’ with Trump in office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday (November 15, 2024) that Russia’s war against his country will “end sooner” than it otherwise would have done once Donald Trump becomes U.S. president next year.

COP29: India voices dissent on ‘discriminatory trade barriers linked to carbon emissions

India has voiced its disapproval of “protectionist” measures that link trade barriers and carbon emissions, at the ongoing climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan.

No need for Central law to tackle crimes against health workers: National Task Force files report in Supreme Court

The National Task Force (NTF) report filed in the Supreme Court in the suo motu case concerning the R.G. Kar rape and murder case has said there was no need to enact a “separate Central law” to protect healthcare professionals.

JVP now has a chance to rewrite history, says party’s general secretary Tilvin Silva

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna [JVP or People’s Liberation Front], which leads Sri Lanka’s ruling National People’s Power [NPP], could not have risen to power without widening its appeal and building a mass support base over the last few years, and the current political moment affords the party a chance to rewrite its history, general secretary Tilvin Silva said.

Delhi govt. enforces stricter curbs on vehicles, staggered office timings to battle air pollution

A day after the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas announced stricter anti-pollution curbs, the Delhi government introduced several measures, including a ban on private BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, prohibiting the entry of inter-State non-electric and non-CNG buses, certain categories of construction work, and staggered government office timings.

Xi, Biden attend Asia-Pacific summit, prepare to meet

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will attend the first day of an Asia-Pacific leaders’ summit Friday (November 15, 2024) ahead of a face-to-face meeting under a cloud of diplomatic uncertainty cast by Donald Trump’s election victory.

Sex with minor wife amounts to rape, says Bombay High Court

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has affirmed that sexual intercourse with a minor wife aged below 18, whether consensual or not, amounts to the offence of rape.

One become yogi by actions, not by wearing clothes, says Akhilesh in dig at U.P. CM

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (November 15, 2024) took potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his saffron dress saying that one does not become a ‘yogi’ by wearing clothes, but rather by thinking and action.

Omar meets Sitharaman, seeks Centre’s support for J&K

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday (November 15, 2024) held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed governance and development issues faced by the Union Territory (UT).

Sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan: Court to record wrestler’s statement on November 26

A Delhi court will resume on November 26 recording the statement of one of the six female wrestlers who have accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.