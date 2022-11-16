Morning Digest | ‘Akhand Bharat’ spread from west Kabul to east Tibet, Sri Lanka, says Mohan Bhagwat; PM plans structured bilaterals with 8 leaders today, and more

November 16, 2022 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

PM meets Xi, Biden on sidelines of G-20, plans structured bilaterals with 8 leaders on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with U.S. President Joseph Biden and also exchanged words with Chinese President Xi Jinping -- their first such meeting in three years— on the sidelines of the G-20 summit on November 15, 2022. On November 16, 2022, Mr. Modi is expected to hold more structured, bilateral meetings with at least eight of the 16 leaders present in Bali for the annual meeting of the world’s most advanced economies, including his first such interaction with the U.K.’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities on November 15 with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to AP that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says ‘Akhand Bharat’ spread from west Kabul to east Tibet and Sri Lanka

“From west of Kabul to east of Chindwin river, from the slope of Tibet’s east, that is, China, and from west of Sri Lanka, the entire stretch has the same DNA in humans since 40,000 years,” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event organised by the organisation in Surguja in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

U.K. and India to Launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a new “partnership” with India on Wednesday, at the G20 summit in Bali, Downing Street has announced. Under the U.K.-India Young Professionals Scheme, the U.K. will offer, annually, 3,000 degree-holding Indians in the 18–30-year age group places to work in the U.K. for up to two years.

Indian Premier League 2023 | Ravindra Jadeja retained by CSK, shares photo with Dhoni

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a photo with former India captain MS Dhoni after the franchise retained the southpaw on November 15. He was retained by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL mini-auction scheduled on December 23. The player shared an image with Dhoni and captioned it, “Everything is fine #RESTART.”

SC waives solvency certificate requirement for activist Gautam Navlakha to avail benefit of house arrest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the hurdle for the release of activist Gautam Navlakha from Navi Mumbai’s Taloja prison, where he is lodged in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, by waiving the requirement of a solvency certificate for availing the benefit of house arrest.

Centre should stop GST collection if it can’t clear dues to State: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Union Government should do away with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) if it is unable to clear the dues it owes to the State. Ms. Banerjee has been raising the pitch against the Centre for the past few months over pending dues to the State, particularly the funds due in the MGNREGA.

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyonce led all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each. Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

Gujarat Assembly polls | Rahul Gandhi part of Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners the party announced on November 15, 2022, for the Gujarat assembly elections. Mr. Gandhi has been leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for the past 69 days and has not campaigned in the election-ready States of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities

Missile strikes hit cities across Ukraine on November 15, 2022, plunging seven million homes into darkness just days after a humiliating Russian retreat, prompting a defiant response from President Volodymyr Zelensky. Seven million homes were without power following the latest attacks, the presidency said, dampening jubilation over the recapture of Kherson city as world leaders gather at a G20 summit expected to tackle the violence engulfing Ukraine.

Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is “very slow” in India and many other countries. “Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a “claim”. 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn’t work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app,” Mr. Musk, Twitter’s new owner, tweeted.

BJP, AAP launch theme songs for municipal poll campaign

The Delhi BJP unit and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched their respective campaign theme songs, a day after the parties filed their nominations for the December 4 civic body polls. Both parties claimed that it represented the “voice of the people”. They took on each other by highlighting various issues such as corruption, pollution and cleanliness through the songs in an attempt to get an edge ahead of the municipal elections.

U.S. probe of journalist’s death ‘important step’: Abu Akleh family

The family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was likely killed by an Israeli soldier, on Tuesday praised a U.S. decision to open a probe into her death. “This is an important step,” a statement from the Palestinian-American family said, voicing hope for a “truly independent, credible and thorough probe”.

Rahul Gandhi says only Congress can protect Constitution, attacks Centre on note-ban, GST at Maharashtra ralllies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps attacking the Constitution every day as it does not want to accept that Dalits, tribals and the poor should get rights, and hit out at Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar for “working” for the British. Mr. Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 69th day and reached Washim district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra from Hingoli on Tuesday, said it is only the Congress that can protect the Constitution, give education to tribals and safeguard their land and rights.

Air India says it regrets delays in refunds, asks passengers to reach out

Air India on Tuesday expressed its “regret” over its failure to ensure timely refunds for flight cancellations and rescheduling during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic after the U.S. government ordered it to pay $121.5 million in refunds, along with a penalty of $1.4 million.

Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in ₹200 crore money laundering case

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday, granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. While pronouncing the bail, Additional Session Judge Shailendra Malik said that Ms. Fernandez was being given bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and a surety in the like amount.