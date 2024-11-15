India to seek designated pro-Khalistan ‘terrorist’ Arsh Dalla’s extradition from Canada

In view of the recent arrest of designated pro-Khalistan “terrorist” Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, by the Canadian police in Ontario, Indian agencies would be following up on an extradition request, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

Sri Lanka parliamentary poll: Ruling NPP heads for landslide victory

The ruling National People’s Power party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is poised for a sweeping victory in the Sri Lankan parliamentary election held on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

Online classes for all primary schools in Delhi: CM Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday (November 14, 2024) directed all primary schools in the Capital to shift to online classes to avoid children being exposed to the rising pollution levels.

Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

Pressure mounts on Manipur government for release of six persons abducted during November 11 violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur joined the Congress in mounting pressure on the government for the safe return of six women and children missing since November 11, 2024.

PM Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to praise Bal Thackeray

Addressing a rally at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 14, 2024) ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for insulting Savarkar and Bal Thackeray, while seeking a clear mandate for the Mahayuti alliance.

Tamil Nadu government doctors call off strike after government assures them of security

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA), which had announced an indefinite strike on Wednesday (Novemebr 13, 2024), decided to withdraw the call after talks with the Health Minister on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

‘Batenge to katenge’ slogan being used to divert attention from issues like inflation: Congress

The Congress on Thursday (November 14, 2024) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra of using slogans such as ‘batenge to katenge’ and ‘vote jihad’ to divert the people’s attention from real issues such as food inflation.

Students protest echoes in bypoll campaign as Opposition flags injustice to youth, OBCs, Dalits, minorities

The recent Prayagraj student protest against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s examination format has gained traction in the political arena, with Opposition political parties co-opting it into their campaign for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the State. This is a chance to teach the BJP-led government a tough lesson for forcing students to protest, Samajwadi Party leaders said.

Delhi High Court issues summons to Wikipedia users who edited ANI page

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (November 14, 2024) issued summons to three individuals who allegedly edited the Wikipedia page of news agency Asian News International (ANI) in a defamation suit by it over “false, misleading, and defamatory contents in its page on the platform.

DRDO successfully completes flight tests of 75km guided Pinaka rocket System

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday (November 14, 2024) announced the successful completion of flight tests of guided Pinaka multi-barrel rocket (MBRL) system as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials paving the way for its induction. This enhances the range of the Pinaka to over 75km.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee to retire after home test series against England

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has announced he will retire from international cricket when the Black Caps’ home test series against England finishes in December.

No back channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy: Pakistan Foreign Office

Pakistan on Thursday (November 14, 2024) said that no back channel diplomacy was going on with India after the neighbouring country refused to send its cricket team for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.