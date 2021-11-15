Morning Digest | Australia beats New Zealand to lift maiden T20 World Cup; Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Despite the coin landing in Aaron Finch’s favour, Kane Williamson (85, 48b, 10x4, 3x6) played a blinder to nearly buck the trend of ‘win the toss, chase the target, and win the game’ in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, the Black Caps captain’s heroics weren’t enough to lead his team to a victory.

Thanks to a 92-run partnership between David Warner (53, 38b, 4x4, 3x6) and Mitchell Marsh (77 n.o., 50b, 6x4, 4x6) Australia made a meat of a target of 171 to end its prolonged drought of a T20 World Cup triumph.

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India early next month, Moscow has started deliveries of S-400 air defence systems to India, a senior Russian official confirmed.

This risks the possibility of sanctions from the U.S. under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) which would come up for discussion at the India-U.S. 2+2 ministerial dialogue, also scheduled for early December.

A day after the 26th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) in Glasgow ended on Saturday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, in a personal blog, dwelt on India’s last-minute intervention that played a key role in the final text of the agreement that called for coal to be “phased down” rather than “phased out”.

Maharashtra police authorities on November 14 confirmed that top fugitive Maoist Milind Baburao Teltumbde was among the 26 members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) who were killed in the November 13 encounter in the State’s Gadchiroli district.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday promulgated two ordinances that would allow the Centre to extend the tenures of the directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate from two years to up to five years.

The Congress will contest all 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls on its own and emerge victorious in the electoral battle, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday.

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of schools, both government and private, in four districts neighbouring Delhi for three days in view of high level of air pollution. The government and private offices have also been advised to allow work from home during this period, besides announcing a host of other measures with immediate effect.

The economy is “bouncing back” strongly with festive sales hitting highs “not seen in a long time” and is set to record the highest-ever exports of $550 billion in 2021-22, Commerce, Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The Congress on Sunday launched a two-week agitational programme by kicking off the Jana Jagran Padayatra against price rise and policies of the Narendra Modi Government.

In a major push for a hands-on approach to governance, the Modi Government is planning to rope in young professionals, seek suggestions from retiring officials and make the best use of technology for project monitoring, besides various other steps to be overseen by eight different groups comprising of members from the entire Council of Ministers, sources said.

Former India batter VVS Laxman will be the next head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), a senior BCCI official confirmed on Sunday.

Laxman will take over from his former batting colleague Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as chief coach of the Indian team following the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure.

Internationally acclaimed author Wilbur Smith died at his home in South Africa on Saturday after a decades-long career in writing, his office said. He was 88. With 49 titles under his belt, Mr. Smith became a household name.

The lead-up to Tuesday morning’s virtual summit between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen the two countries exchange sharp remarks on Taiwan, one of many thorny issues on which both sides are unlikely to make much headway.

A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on November 13, while authorities said it took most of the day to regain control at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.

Dozens of migrants have been detained after crossing into Poland from Belarus, Warsaw said on Sunday, warning of a possible larger breakthrough ahead of an EU meeting to widen sanctions on Belarus.