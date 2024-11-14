Donald Trump meets Joe Biden in White House; both pledge smooth transition

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.

Jharkhand Phase-I Assembly poll records over 65% turnout; Wayanad bypoll 64.72%

The Phase I of the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) saw a voter turnout of 65.71% till 8 p.m., while the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala recorded a polling percentage of 64.72.

Daylight assault on doctor inside Chennai hospital leaves medical fraternity in shock

The brutal assault on a senior medical oncologist at a government hospital on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) left the medical fraternity in Tamil Nadu in a shock. Balaji Jegannathan, associate professor, medical oncology, Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy, was attacked by the son of a patient in his outpatient department room.

Demanding security, Tamil Nadu government doctors begin indefinite strike

Condemning the attack on a senior oncologist at a government hospital, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) decided to go on a Statewide indefinite strike, which commenced on Wednesday afternoon (November 13, 2024).

Tilak’s maiden ton, Abhishek’s 50 fire India to 219/6 against South Africa in 3rd T20I

Tilak Varma (107 not out) produced a batting masterclass while slamming his maiden international hundred as India posted a massive 219 for six against South Africa in the third T20I, Centurion on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Sri Lanka to hold key parliamentary vote on November 14

Around 17 million voters in Sri Lanka will on Thursday (November 14, 2024) get to choose their representatives to Parliament, barely two months after Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the presidency in a crucial election held on the heels of a painful economic crisis.

Supreme Court verdict on bulldozer demolitions: Jamiat hails verdict, victims seek compensation

Though the main petitioner, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, termed the Supreme Court judgment against bulldozer demolitions “a historic verdict” which “set a template for the future”, some of the victims, who were intervention petitioners in the case, expressed their disappointment and demanded compensation.

Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief; Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) named former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as his incoming Director of National Intelligence and Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Trump names firebrand lawmaker Matt Gaetz U.S. Attorney General

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named right-wing Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his attorney general Wednesday (November 13, 2024), rewarding the loyalty of a staunch ally who has defended the Republican in his legal battles and impeachment fights.

Pakistan court acquits Imran Khan, his close aides in Section 144 violation case

In a relief to Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) acquitted the former prime minister and his close aides in a case involving Section 144 violations.

After Uddhav Thackeray calls EC biased for checking his bags, Eknath Shinde releases videos of his bags being checked

Amidst the ongoing controversy of routine checking of bags of political leaders by the Election Commission, another video surfaced on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) where it is seen that the bags of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are being checked by the EC in Palghar district.

Try to stand on your own legs, Supreme Court tells NCP led by Ajit Pawar to stop using Sharad Pawar’s pictures, videos

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) advised the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to try standing on its own legs and not lean on the influence of patriarch Sharad Pawar, with whom it broke away citing “ideological differences”.

Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: 65% voter turnout recorded; largely peaceful

An average of 65.29% polling was recorded in the byelections to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Polling in the seven constituencies was largely peaceful, except for an attempt made by some youths from neighbouring Haryana to influence the voting in Ramgarh and an alleged slapping incident in Deoli-Uniara.

Photographer from Gaza Strip among winners at top photography award in UAE

Sending a message to the conflict-hit West Asian region, the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) gave its top photography award to Fatima Alzahra Shbair, a Palestinian photographer from the Gaza Strip.

Additional Central forces rushed to Manipur; abducted women, children remain untraced

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed 20 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising around 2,000 personnel, in Manipur amid rising tensions in the northeastern State.