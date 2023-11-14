November 14, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST

Jaishankar meets newly appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar official visit to London had a surprise twist on Monday, when he met with former U.K. Prime Minister and the country’s newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Mr Jaishankar was scheduled to meet with Mr Cleverly as Foreign Secretary , but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had undertaken a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday morning prior to Mr Jaishankar’s meeting.

Congress ‘opposed Mandal Commission report’, says Amit Shah

Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to push his party’s plank with the promise of a caste-based population survey in Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the grand old party of “insulting” the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and “opposing and suppressing” the Mandal Commission report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Votes on UN draft resolutions criticising Israel were ‘routine’; regular stance maintained: Government

India’s position on the United Nations’ votes that dealt with draft resolutions criticising Israel last week were “routine” and reflect its position on the same resolutions that are passed regularly each year, officials said, differentiating these from the UN General Assembly ceasefire resolution in October, where India had abstained.

Home Ministry asks States to use tracking devices on prison inmates released on parole or leave

The Union Home Ministry has said States may use tracking devices on prison inmates when they are released on parole. It also called for segregation of hardened criminals from other category of criminals.

BJP slams Baghel, says ‘kingpin’ of Mahadev App scam

The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel describing him as the “kingpin” of the Mahadev betting app case, an issue that has often been mentioned by the party through the ongoing Assembly polls in the State.

In Madhya Pradesh, no groundswell in support of Cong.’s caste survey pitch

The Hindu spoke to people in multiple regions of the State, including Gwalior-Chambal, Bhopal-Hoshangabad and Mahakoshal and found that the poll plank has gained little to no momentum among the voters and local Congress workers.

Delhi most polluted; Mumbai and Kolkata too on Swiss list

Delhi was the most polluted city in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of 287 followed by Lahore, Pakistan, at 195. Mumbai, at 153, and Kolkata, 166, were among the top 10.

IND vs NZ semifinal | Wankhede Stadium pitch will be in focus; Dravid & co. inspect 22-yard strip

Three of the four Men’s World Cup matches at the Wankhede Stadium have seen a team batting first tally 350-plus. And the only time a sub-300 total was witnessed, the chasing team won the game, thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s maverick innings.

India sends record number students to U.S., surpasses China: Report

India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States for the first time since 2009-10, according to the Open Doors Report (ODR), published by the Institute of International Education (IIE) in partnership with the U.S. government’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

PM Modi to launch PM-PVTG Mission, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM-PVTG Development Mission — a scheme meant for the overall development of around 28 lakh people from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups — in a special programme to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15, which has been celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas for three years now.

Vijayendra goes on meeting spree with Deve Gowda, S.M. Krishna, and Bommai

Newly appointed BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday paid visits to the residences of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Ministers S.M. Krishna and Basavaraj Bommai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.